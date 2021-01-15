These Tie-Dye Pants Are a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New spring fashions have officially arrived! Okay, most of the country is currently dealing with record snowfall — but it’s never too early to start prepping your warm-weather wardrobe. It’s always a good idea to stay ahead of the curve so you have several outfit options ready in your closet.

This past year has been all about joggers, and the love affair is far from over. They work in so many situations, and there are versions you can easily dress up. When they’re as noteworthy as this pair, joggers can be the foundation of a seriously chic ensemble.

Get the KIRUNDO 2021 Women’s Tie Dye Sweatpants Drawstring Waisted Lounge Long Jogger Pants with Pockets for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These joggers from beloved Amazon brand Kirundo are made from a gorgeous silky material that elevates their aesthetic to new heights. Shoppers say they adore the lightweight feel of the fabric, which is perfect for the warmer months! While these pants are just as comfortable as your favorite pajama bottoms, they look infinitely cuter.

At the moment, there are different patterns and hues available — with a focus on trendy tie-dye and animal print. The pants have an adjustable drawstring in the waist which can cinch your silhouette, and the remainder of the design is ultra-loose and comfortable. As is typical with joggers, they are cuffed at the ankles to allow any footwear you choose to shine.

We can see ourselves wearing these pants on repeat during the spring and summer. You can rock them over a bodysuit, or even teamed with a button-down top that’s tied at the waist. With such bold bottoms, it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit simple and let them be the focal point. Despite being released recently, they’re already climbing up the Amazon bestsellers list — and they’re only getting more and more popular!

