We Found a $22 Skirt So Similar to the $1,195 One Kristin Cavallari Wore

It’s funny when you think back to the early 2000s and consider just how different popular fashion was back then. The skinny eyebrows, the denim mini skirts, the dresses over jeans, the trucker hats…we could go on. The impressive part about it, however, is seeing how celebrities have transformed their style to be iconic throughout the decades.

Kristin Cavallari was a true name to behold in the ‘00s — and it still is! From reality star to straight-up designer, KC has handled the passing of trends with the utmost finesse. We still look to her daily for fashion inspiration. Most recently, we were in awe over an outfit she posted to Instagram, falling for her floral Isabel Marant skirt. The issue? Its $1,195 price tag (on top of being sold out at all top retailers). But that’s okay, because we found another just like it, and for way less!

Just like Cavallari’s, this midi skirt is a high-waisted with a flowy hem. It’s black with a small white floral pattern too. Check! The $22 version even captures the asymmetrical details of the original, instead using buttons down one of the sides, plus a slit beneath. It’s made of a wonderful lightweight fabric as well, and because of its color palette, we’re definitely seeing it as something you can wear during any season!

In Cavallari’s photo, she posed in front of a brick building in Charleston, South Carolina, playing “tourist,” as written in her caption. Considering the stereotype of tourists, this was definitely one of the chicest tourist looks we’ve seen. She wore a belt over her skirt, plus a white tank top, khaki cowboy booties and sunglasses. Simple, sophisticated, modern. See why we were so inspired?

Cavallari’s Charleston outfit is definitely one you can easily recreate with your $22 skirt. As long as you have a simple white tank top, you’ve pretty much nailed it already. But you can wear this skirt so many other ways. It can definitely be dressed up with a silky blouse or plunging bodysuit and heels, or you can use it to balance out the aesthetics of a band T-shirt or distressed crop top!

While the black version will get you the closest to KC’s look, there are multiple other color and pattern options available of this skirt, so make sure to check them all out. Your wardrobe will thank you!

Get the Shein A-Line Button side Split Midi Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

