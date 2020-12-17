Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s Outfit Selfie With These Faux-Leather Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pair of black leggings. A staple in just about every single person’s closet. Versatile, comfortable and so easy to style. We love them, no matter if they’re soft cotton, velvety suede or faux leather. Their one downfall? They sometimes end up digging you into a fashion hole that you can’t climb out of, sucking some of the creativity from your closet!

We’ll wear our black leggings forever, but it’s important to branch out too. To jeans? No way. All you really need is a little change of color. Swap your black leggings to a brown pair and see just how much of a difference it makes in your wardrobe. Not sure how to style brown leggings? Let Kristin Cavallari show you!

Get the Ginasy Faux-Leather Leggings for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari is always inspiring us with her outfit photos, and even though she’s “living in construction at the moment,” she’s keeping the inspo flowing. She recently posed in the mirror for her Instagram Story, showing off an outfit consisting of a houndstooth blazer over a simple white top, lace-up booties and — you guessed it — brown leggings with a leather look! We were sold. We just had to find a pair of our own.

And that’s how we landed on these Ginasy leggings. Based on the ultra-high review count, we’re clearly not the only fans. These faux-leather leggings are extremely stretchy, and even though they have that wet leather look on the outside, pulling them on won’t feel like squeezing into a squeaky scuba suit. They’re actually lined on the inside. With fleece!

Apart from passing the comfort test with flying colors, these leggings will flatter your figure like there’s no tomorrow. They have a wide, high-rise waistband to cinch your silhouette while simultaneously elongating the look of your legs. Slip them on and immediately feel like a superstar!

The brown version of these leggings is the way to go for recreating KC’s look, but there are six other colors if you’re feeling inspired to play around even more. Magenta, red, purple, green and blue are all unexpected shades that offer a stylish pop to your arsenal, and — in case you need a pair — there’s also a black version!

