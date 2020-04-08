It’s just reality: Social distancing has required all of Us to make a great deal of daily adjustments. Aside from grappling with what’s happening in our communities and around the world, there are plenty of other standard rituals that look far different than they did just a month ago.

But we all need to remember the end goal, and focus on doing what’s right. In the meantime, if you’re missing your crew, plan Zoom happy hours with friends and have FaceTime dates with loved ones. Oh, and if you’re panicked about being unable to pop into the hair salon to keep your color in check, there’s a new solution for you on the market!

Get the dpHUE Color Touch-Up Spray (originally $28) on sale for just $21, available at Dermstore!

This spray from dpHUE is possibly the easiest way that you can cover up your roots in a pinch. Kristin Cavallari has partnered with the company in the past to create her incredible blonde highlighting product, so we know that this option is truly top-notch. With hair as stunning as Cavallari’s, we’ll definitely trust any brand that she works with!

This temporary color spray can instantly touch up your roots in a matter of seconds. Let’s be honest — we’re not exactly trying to impress anyone right now. However, if you do have an important video conference coming up and want to channel your most confident self, using this spray couldn’t hurt. Having lovely locks does play a major role in how we feel about ourselves, and one bad hair day has the ability to ruin even the most positive person’s mood. We totally get that, and this touch-up spray could be the key to help lift your hair spirits!

This spray comes in 10 different shades — ranging from black to light pale blonde. The formula dries quickly and it won’t rub off on your bedding. Best of all, it will last until the next time you decide your hair needs a shampooing!

There are much greater things to worry about right now, and stressing out over how your hair looks should absolutely not be one of them. Instead of allowing your roots to become another element that’s keeping you from feeling fabulous, give them a quick spray with the pHUE Color Touch-Up Spray — and all will be right in your haircare universe!

