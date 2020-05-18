Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all going through it right now. Balancing remote working schedules with childcare, home cooking and everything else that comes up certainly isn’t easy. Many of Us are just relieved to be able to do it all in sweatpants! With a slew of daily tasks, it’s hard to remember to take care of our skin — and it’s a wonder how so many people appear to be maintaining their glow and managing to look put together in the process!

Kristin Cavallari is feeling like any other parent out there — she claims to be going “stir crazy” while at home with her three kids. But how does she continue to look so flawless in her social media content? It may be partially thanks to the daily moisturizer that she relies on. It has everything that we’re looking for when it comes to a hydrating product that we can use regularly, and we think it would be a strong addition to any skincare regimen!

Get the EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Moisturizer with free shipping for just $36 at Amazon, also available at SkinStore! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

When it comes to a flawless complexion, Kristin Cavallari is an absolute expert. She always happens to look stunning, whether she’s on the red carpet or hanging with her family on social media. Naturally, we all want to know her secrets! The former Hills star told Byrdie that she uses this exact EltaMD moisturizer in her daily routine when she has a few extra minutes.

This moisturizer already has a tint to it, which you can use as a light foundation replacement. Of course, you can still mix it with your favorite foundation, the same way that Cavallari does (she loves Giorgio Armani!). This is an especially useful trick if your current product regimen doesn’t include SPF. Using moisturizer and other topical treatments with ingredients that are meant to block harmful UV rays is one of the easiest ways to prevent signs of aging. If our skin can look even half as stunning as Cavallari’s, we’re ready and willing to take her advice!

