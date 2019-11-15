



For years, we’ve seen Kristin Cavallari transition through every phase of her life. From teenage drama to early adulthood and even motherhood, we’ve literally watched it all. The mother-of-three may be constantly evolving, but the one thing that remains the same? She’s not afraid of telling it like it is.

Call her the queen of keeping it real — which also includes a really easy nighttime skin regimen. The Very Cavallari star recently revealed her step-by-step evening routine and how she keeps her skin as fresh as ever. The most shocking revelation? She uses this popular facial oil in such an unexpected way, that even we were left speechless (and seriously curious)!

Grab the Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil (originally $72) with prices beginning at $24 for the 0.3fl oz., available at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon and Nordstrom here!

The Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil is the unlikely hero in Cavallari’s bedtime skin routine. Typically speaking, it’s the ultimate product when shoppers are looking for a killer facial oil.

From aging skin, hyperpigmentation, redness and even oiliness, it’s the ultimate solution for many. Plus, it can also help to hydrate skin without clogging pores, which makes it the best solution for blemish-prone skin. How do we know that?

The 100% natural, pure plant oil blend was specifically designed to work more or less as a moisturizer. It hydrates skin in an effort to help restore its balance by helping to maintain control and stop producing excess oil and sebum. Oh, and if it wasn’t amazing enough as is? Let’s also note the small fact that it comes available in not one but two different sizes! There’s the 1.7 oz full-size version or the 0.3fl oz that’s great for travel. Either way, it’s a winner!

For starters, it’s earned the approval of Cavallari! The 32-year-old admits she saw the endless possibilities with this facial oil — and it quickly became a staple. In a video for the Harper’s Bazaar series “Go to Bed With Me,” she showed how she opted out of its traditional use for the face and instead spread the love to her neck instead.

“I tend to stay away from oil on my face because I am prone to breakouts and clogged pores,” she explained in the video. “So I take it and I put it all over my neck and my chest.”

Our favorite part? Her brutal honesty, of course! The reality star gets super real about aging and how this product comes in handy.

“I’m 32-years-old,” she said. “I just started giving love to my neck and my chest. So I may regret that later. Or hopefully, I can reverse all of it now or keep the aging at bay.” Personally, we can all relate! Necks are so often our last thought when dealing with any skincare routine — but there’s no reason to overlook them! So when we’re hoping to keep skin looking young and youthful, reach for this Kristin Cavallari-approved facial oil!

