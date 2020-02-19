Aging puts a heavy burden on us. There is so much societal pressure to maintain the same youthful skin even as the years pass by and we grow older. Plenty turn to Botox, for example, to smooth out their skin — and we say, hey, whatever works for you and keeps you feeling good! For some of us though, Botox isn’t on our to-do list.

The same goes for Kristin Cavallari. From her high school days on Laguna Beach to her current life as the star of her own reality show, Very Cavallari, the 33-year-old has always impressed Us with her smooth, glowing skin. In a feature on Byrdie, she revealed that she hasn’t gotten Botox, and instead relies on ultra-effective skincare she can use every day. One of her favorite products? This clean moisturizer!

Get the Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Creme starting at just $41 at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon!

This pink, lightweight moisturizer is simply killing it among reviewers, who say they are “very impressed with the results” they’ve seen since they started using it. They say it’s “so luxurious,” from the product to the packaging — calling the consistency “light and airy.” One even said it “smells like summer.” Others mentioned how perfect it is for “sensitive and acne-prone skin,” especially if you’re oily. One reviewer said they “never let [themselves] run out of this,” always ready with a new jar so their skin doesn’t have to be without it for even one day!

You may associate rosy products with rosy cheeks, but this rosewater creme might surprise you. The rosewater inside, which is super high in antioxidants, is actually the key ingredient to reducing redness! Who knew? This moisturizer is also infused with other natural ingredients including white tea and rice extracts, which may reduce appearance of pigmentation and fine lines — as well as sodium hyaluronate, also known as the ultra-moisturizing hyaluronic acid!

This moisturizing cream claims to never be greasy, oily or sticky, only aiming to deliver a consistent, hydrated dewiness like Cavallari’s. It even claims to naturally exfoliate, improving any uneven texture or dullness! The benefits never end, and that even goes for the eco-friendly glass jar it comes in, which can totally be upcycled after you use it all up!

To use this cruelty-free, vegan moisturizer, start off by cleansing, toning and applying any serums. Take a small amount and massage it into skin, building it up as much as you want depending on your skin’s current condition. Allow to absorb for at least one minute before applying any facial oils or makeup. Done! Having radiant, youthful skin can truly only takes a few minutes of care every night — and Cavallari proves it!

