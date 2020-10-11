Kristin Cavallari Keeps Wearing Pants Like These in Her Outfit Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The bottoms we all have in our wardrobes? Jeans. Leggings. Sweatpants. Work trousers. Probably a few skirts. Usually we let our tops do most of the talking, so as long as we have a handful of versatile bottoms we can swap in and out, we’re pretty much set. But what about on a day where we just want to wear a tee — or what if we want a full-on, full-body l-e-w-k?

That’s when it’s time to jazz up your pants a little bit — try something a little different, a little less common. You want a pair that actually attracts compliments. Even better is if you can wear it to work, to play and beyond. Kristin Cavallari knows what we’re talking about. She’s posted multiple selfie videos in her “OUTFiTs” Highlight on Instagram wearing pants with adorable bows on the cuffs, and we found a pair with the same unique look!

Get the Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Bow-Knot Pants starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Just like Cavallari’s multiple pairs, these pants have bow-knot features on their cropped cuffs, hitting above the ankles. You can even retie them whenever you want to if you want to try a different type of knot. This feature already makes these pants stand out above all the rest, but could Grace Karin really leave us with just two bows? Of course not. You can also slip the included sash through the belt loops at the waist and tie a bow there too!

Let’s linger on the waistband for a moment longer though. We also want to point out that it’s high-waisted and flattering, and that if you check out the back, you’ll notice that it’s elasticized for stretch and comfort, the paperbag look also adding yet another cute visual accent!

These pants are slim but not tight. They’re loose but not baggy. They perfectly hit that sweet spot where they complement your figure without clinging to it. They also have pockets, and you really can’t lose there.

These pants are available in a large variety of colors, so you can easily recreate Cavallari’s featured looks with the black or brown Coffee pair. Check out the other colors too. There are even a couple of metallic versions if you want to start gearing up for NYE early — don’t we all!

