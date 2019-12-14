Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion





There comes a time in every skincare and beauty lover’s life when they suddenly think, “Maybe I should finally try out retinol.” It’s an exciting moment — basically a milestone. Retinol can be tricky though. It can work so well, but it tends to be so intense and aggressive that it sometimes does more harm than good for our skin!

We recommend adopting a picky attitude when it comes to choosing a retinol that will work best for your skin and regimen. If we invest in the right one, it’s like investing in our skin — keeping it youthful for a long, long time to come. So…what is the right one exactly? We highly suggest this top-rated serum — a staple in Kristin Cavallari’s nighttime routine!

Get the Revision Skincare Retinol Complete 1.0 for just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Very Cavallari star recorded a video for Harper’s BAZAAR earlier this year, going through her nighttime skincare routine and noting how “there is no better feeling than taking off your makeup at the end of the day.” After cleansing with both makeup wipes and a foaming wash, she often moves on to this retinol treatment!

“I am very much a hippie in a sense where I don’t eat a lot of processed foods,” Cavallari explained while holding this serum. “I’m very natural. This is the one area of my life where chemicals come into play.” Yes, this retinol is so good that even she can’t resist it!

This velvety serum contains five antioxidants and a proprietary blend of botanical extracts to enhance its anti-aging effects. While most retinol products are very aggressive, this one specifically concentrates on keeping things gentle, featuring time-released retinol for “maximum efficacy with minimal irritation.” The future of skincare is officially here.

Get the Revision Skincare Retinol Complete 1.0 for just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this is the first retinol they’ve tried that’s truly made a difference in their skin — fixing everything from sun spots, to fine lines, to uneven skin tone, to dullness, to loss of elasticity. They love how it softens and hydrates too, recommending it to anyone looking for ageless skin without the redness and flaking!

This retinol is recommended for any skin type. Try using one to two pumps on your face two to three times per week, adjusting as necessary. Always moisturize afterward, and if it’s daytime, make sure you’re wearing a strong SPF. Your skin will thank you for it!

Get the Revision Skincare Retinol Complete 1.0 for just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Revision Skincare here and other serums available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!