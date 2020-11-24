Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

There always comes a point where we feel like our skincare routine has hit a roadblock. The results are just not showing up for us the way they used to — if anything, they’re reversing themselves, leaving fine lines and wrinkles in their wake. One solution many consider? Botox. The issue, however, is that it’s temporary and can lead to side effects or an unnatural look. Plus, it’s super expensive and likely not a pleasant experience (especially if you’re not a fan of needles).

We love to explore all options on our skincare shelf before calling up the doctor. Black Friday week is a fantastic time to find just the right products to get your skin moving in the right direction again — on that path toward smooth, youthful beauty, with long-term benefits. Why not go for a product that not only may have anti-aging effects but can also protect skin from future damage? And what about if it’s a celebrity-favorite?

Get the Revision Skincare Intellishade Original (originally $75) for just $64 with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore through November 30, 2020! Also available at Amazon!

Acting as a guest editor at The Fashion Spot, Kristin Cavallari once wrote a post describing her “get-ready-quick” beauty routine. The star has basically been non-stop busy since her junior year of high school, and she now has her adorable children to take care of on top of her numerous professional projects. “Sometimes, I just don’t have the time to carefully and methodically get ready,” she wrote. So, the first item she grabs when she needs to put on a public-ready face, fast? “I start with Revision’s Intellishade tinted moisturizer”!

This anti-aging moisturizer is a three-in-one product. It’s an anti-aging essential, featuring peptides and vitamin C to minimize the appearance of fine lines and deliver antioxidant benefits into the skin, all while fighting photo-damage. On top of that, it’s a mineral sunscreen with SPF 45 protection, making it great for sensitive skin. Lastly, it’s tinted, so it can act as a brightening, radiant foundation as well!

Reviewers are calling this moisturizer a “holy grail product,” saying it makes their skin look “flawless.” It “sinks in quickly and blends in naturally,” helping to cover up redness and give their complexion “the perfect glow.” As for the long-term effects? One shopper said their skin has shown “great improvement in overall appearance and texture.” We can see why so many plan to “absolutely purchase again.” Plus, each tube lasts forever, making it seriously “worth every penny.”

This product is for all skin types, so if you’re looking for a game-changer that may correct, protect, conceal, brighten and hydrate, make sure you grab your tube of Intellishade right now!

