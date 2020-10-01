Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to shake things up a little to close out the remainder of the year? We know, we know. This year’s been wild enough! Let’s get a little normalcy in our lives! Let’s be real though — we’re not proposing anything along the lines of murder hornets or alien invasions here. We’re just talking about your wardrobe!

The only changes we’re looking to make are the feel-good kind right now. (Looking good just happens to come with them.) And that means it’s time to shop. But what exactly are you looking for here? We’ve taken care of that part already, thanks to Kristin Cavallari. The reality star and fashion designer made it easy for Us when she posted a photo wearing an edgy ripped sweater on Instagram!

Get the LEANI Loose Knit Ripped Sweater starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t you just love when inspiration strikes and it actually works out? When Cavallari posted a gorgeous photo wearing jewelry from her line, Uncommon James, we were in love with everything in the photo, but we definitely took notice of her ripped-up sweater and knew it was exactly the unexpected jolt we needed to reawaken our fall wardrobe. And so we searched…and searched…until we found a perfect alternative on Amazon that would get us the look for an affordable price!

Just as with Cavallari’s sweater, this LEANI version features a ripped trim on the neckline, the cuffs of the long sleeves and on the hem. The naturally-frayed look is expertly designed to give you that distressed look without actually having to worry about your sweater falling apart. The hem is scalloped too, giving it that extra-destroyed, edgy vibe!

Get the LEANI Loose Knit Ripped Sweater starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is soft and stretchy with a loose fit for added comfort and cuteness. It has a V-neckline that can easily be stretched wide enough to fall off either one or both shoulders. Want that off-the-shoulder look but don’t want to go braless or strapless? Use the neckline to your advantage and show off a cute bralette or a bit of a bodysuit!

While the white version is our top pick for recreating KC’s look, there are actually nearly 20 colors available, with solids, multicolored knits and patterned designs like leopard, stripes and stars. They all have that same tough but chic effect and can level up a pair of jeans, a mini skirt, leggings or even a unitard in a snap. Start planning your first outfit today — and don’t forget to order before your pick sells out!

Get the LEANI Loose Knit Ripped Sweater starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from LEANI here and shop more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!