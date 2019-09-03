



We absolutely love to see celeb style on full display. That’s why social media is so great — we get to see what our favorite stars are donning at practically all times! Taking fashion inspo from Hollywood beauties is definitely not a crime. In fact, here at Shop With Us, we encourage it!

The only problem with turning to the Instagram accounts of famous folks when we are shopping for something new to buy is that it can be hard to track down where the pieces are actually from! Well, we like to help you out and do that for you — which is what we did with this amazing romper Kristin Cavallari rocked over the weekend!

There’s nothing that we don’t love about the MAJORELLE Tierra Romper. First of all, rompers are some of our favorite things to wear. Second of all, this one is seriously cute. Plus, it has The Hills star’s stamp of approval — and what isn’t great about that?! You can still pick this bad boy up from Revolve right now. If you are loving this piece hurry and add it to your cart while you still can!

So many of Cavallari’s followers took to the comments section on this photo to find out where this romper is from. If you happen to be one such follower that had the same question, we did the work for you! It’s not hard to see why people are wanting to know, because it’s too cute on the reality TV star and we want to embody the same look!

This romper comes in ivory that’s perfect to wear as the summer season comes to an end. Se know that Labor Day has already passed, but the summer officially doesn’t end for a couple of weeks, so this is definitely still an appropriate outfit to wear. Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day was obviously not the adventurous type, because this romper is too adorable to not wear whenever we want!

The detail in the Tierra Romper is unique and interesting. It’s made out of a crinkled gauze fabric that’s 100% cotton — which is fantastic because that means it’s breathable. It also features some dainty crochet detailing that run vertically down the romper. The deep-V neckline is flattering and the ruffled cap sleeves give it the perfect amount of coverage on the shoulders. The back of the romper also goes down low to match the neckline which is chic as well.

Sometimes, when it comes to rompers, we find that they don’t always sit right at the waist — but with this romper that’s not an issue. The romper is synched at the waist with two belted straps that feature an O-ring belt accent. Having two belts at the waist is great because it can make you feel sucked in and give you an overall amazing silhouette. One shopper said that the belted detail is great because it works “to keep the low cut front from exposing anything!”

Kristin Cavallari’s breezy, relaxed California girl style is perfectly embodied in the Tierra Romper from MAJORELLE. If you’re looking to buy something that you can say a celebrity also owns, definitely pick up this number from Revolve — like ASAP!

