



What do you use to detangle your hair? A plastic comb? A painful brush? A super soft brush that you can hardly feel at all? Or maybe just your fingers? Maybe you don’t even bother at all — we’ve been there. Some brushes and combs can actually leave our hair worse off, causing breakage, irritation, split ends and even more tangles than we started off with.

Everything changes with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush. This mint-green beauty is not only a go-to tool for enviable hair, but it also looks super cute on our vanity, like an accent piece that matches up with our decor! That’s definitely how we saw it when we spotted it in Kristin Cavallari’s mirror selfie on Instagram!

See it: Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush for just $20 at Dermstore!

This brush has almost 100 near-flawless reviews, and it’s being called “a miracle, a time saver, a tear saver and a hair saver” all in one! Shoppers now “refuse to use another brush” after a shower, loving how this one “works marvelously” even on ultra-curly hair or an ultra-sensitive scalp. They say it’s “the only brush that does the trick and works painlessly” to smooth out their hair and stimulate their scalp circulation. Plus, it’s actually affordable!

This brush can be used on wet or dry hair, so we can have it on hand for as soon as we step out of the shower, or for a mid-day refresh if we’ve been caught in some tumultuous wind or have lost some volume. It can obviously be used on its own, but try pairing it with a Harry Josh Pro Tools hair dryer and boom! Everyone will be wondering how you can afford to get a professional blowout daily! Feel free to let them in on your secret — or not!

This brush has a rubber-coated handle that will stay securely in our palm for concentrated and pain-free styling. The bristles are soft and flexible, and Harry Josh claims they won’t snag on to knotty hair. Each bristle is topped with a ball tip that massages the scalp, “stimulating circulation and encouraging healthy hair.” The healthier our scalp, the healthier our hair will be, and the better it will look!

See it: Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush for just $20 at Dermstore!

This brush is ideal for anyone, no matter our age, gender or hair type. From fine and thin hair, to thick and wavy hair, to gorgeous coils, this brush will be there to make sure our hair is living its best life, therefore boosting our confidence every single time we use it!

We know this brush is the real deal not only because of the glowing reviews, but because of Cavallari using it. The reality star has had to brave windy beaches all her life, whether while hosting Paradise Hotel in 2019 or while starring in Laguna Beach back when she was a teenager, so if anyone knows how to keep her hair on point and tangle-free, it’s her!

This pretty and professional hairbrush is going to be the game-changer for our hair that we never even realized it needed. Once we try it, there will be no going back to finger-brushing or dollar-store combs. The difference will be obvious – and stunning!

See it: Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush for just $20 at Dermstore!

