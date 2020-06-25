How to Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s Classically Chic Style for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our eyes are on Kristin Cavallari’s every move. They have to be, or else we might miss out on some major style inspiration. The designer knows her clothes, to no one’s surprise, and it’s our pleasure to emulate all of her best looks. We do have to remember though, she is a celebrity — and sometimes that means her pieces are just a little out of our price range.

Cavallari recently posted a photo at work, smiling for the selfie and wearing a white tee and brown leather skirt combo. The simple yet sophisticated look immediately inspired Us (as did her office decor), but when we went to ID the skirt, we had to back away slowly.

View this post on Instagram SO happy to be back in the office!!! @uncommonjames A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on May 26, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

We found an affordable skirt that has the same effect, along with a couple of tees you can try to complete the look. Check them out below!

T-Shirt

A simple white tee you actually like? Harder to find than it should be. Shopping for a great basic always seems easy until you have to do it. That’s why we want to take out the difficulty for you and show you two great T-shirt options to help you both recreate Cavallari’s style and set up some lovely outfits of your own. This 100% cotton one has a vintage feel but a crisp and clean look — and a pocket!

Get the Goodthreads Vintage Cotton Pocket Crewneck T-Shirt starting at just $6! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Another Option:

The above option is a little sheer, but if you want a totally solid look, this white tee will be more up your alley. It has a slightly loose and long fit, and it’s endlessly easy to style. Tuck it into the skirt, tuck in just the front, tie it up with a rubber band — play with your options!

Get the NSQTBA Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee for just $17! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Skirt

Get the Zeagoo Classic High Waisted Faux Leather Bodycon Slim Mini Pencil Skirt in Brown for just $19 when you click the extra 15% off coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

We honestly had to click back to the original at first to make sure we didn’t stumble upon the same exact skirt. This Zeagoo version still gives you that caramel brown leather look, the diagonal seams, the high-waisted fit and the shorter hem, as all demonstrated on the original. They even both have back zippers! You can easily achieve the same look as KC with this bestselling skirt from Amazon, and you don’t even have to spend $20! The Michelle Mason piece is gorgeous, but it’s a whopping $600. But we knew our duty — to find the look for less.

