One of the most coveted hairstyles is the messy, glamorously unkempt look that’s come to be known as “beachy waves.” Though it seems incredibly effortless, for some of Us, this look can take a shocking amount of time to achieve. There are many products on the market that promise the ability to master these waves, but we never know which to turn to!

What better source to seek out for advice in getting fresh-off-the-beach hair than a true Southern California native? Enter Kristin Cavallari, the epitome of a SoCal babe! The former Laguna Beach star was recently styled for a campaign shoot, and this exact hair volumizer was used to help her get those coveted locks!

Get the UNITE Hair Liquid Volume, 4 Fl Oz for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



The reality TV veteran and fashion designer was on set in Mexico representing her own brand, Uncommon James. Makeup artist and hair stylist Emma Willis shared Cavallari’s look, and even included a list of the products that she used to create this carefree (but completely chic) vibe.

One of those products was the UNITE Hair Liquid Volume, which is a weightless volumizing spray that can instantly lift your hair to give it more body. This can be used on both wet or dry locks — with or without added heat. All you have to do is spray the product six to eight inches away from your hair and style it as usual. Though you don’t need to apply heat to see this spray’s effects, using a blow-dryer or other tools will quickly enhance the volume.

The testimonials on this product are pretty major, if you’re asking Us. One Amazon reviewer said that the UNITE Hair Liquid Volume is one of “the best” products that they’ve used, noting that it adds “loads of volume and hold” to their fine, mostly straight hair. Another noted that “a little goes a long way,” meaning that a small bottle will last you for a long time. One shopper even proclaimed that they use this spray daily, and that it’s completely changed their life!

Creating a beachy hair look that holds both volume and texture is finally a possibility with the help of UNITE Hair Liquid Volume. In fact, we’re sure that you’ll get Laguna Beach-worthy waves that last all day in no time!

