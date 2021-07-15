Channel Kristin Cavallari’s CEO Look With This Striped Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our lives really changed when we realized the difference between bossy and being a boss. When you’re confident and have earned your spot, don’t shy away from it! Embrace it, all the way down to your wardrobe.

That’s what Kristin Cavallari does. The reality star-turned-CEO is always serving up epic, chic boss vibes. She just recently did so yet again to celebrate a new launch for her successful jewelry brand, Uncommon James. She popped over to her Instagram Stories wearing a striped blazer, and we instantly knew we needed one of our own!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Striped 3/4 Sleeves Open Front Notched Lapel Blazer for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari wore her own striped blazer open over a white top, finishing up the look with dark jeans, heeled sandals and her signature stacked golden jewelry from her line. We immediately added “striped blazer” to our wish list and started searching Amazon until we found one with similar vibes — and an A+ price.

This Allegra K blazer also has vertical stripes and notched lapels like Cavallari’s. It’s also lightweight (but fully lined) and leaves the buttons behind for a permanently easy, open fit. Of course, you could always wrap a belt around your waist to hold it together if you wanted a different look!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Striped 3/4 Sleeves Open Front Notched Lapel Blazer for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This blazer also has three-quarter sleeves and a cute hem that curves in front but is straight over in back. This hem hits right around the hips. Another plus is that the fabric of this piece is wrinkle-resistant, so you probably won’t need to spend an extra 10 minutes steaming or ironing it in the morning!

We’d consider this blazer to be a statement-making piece, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t versatile. You could channel Cavallari’s look — even the model in the Amazon photos has it styled similarly — or you could go for an even more classic professional look with a button-up top and slacks. You could dress it down too, wearing it with a band tee and leggings, mixing aesthetics to create a unique outfit that will leave your friends envious of your effortless sense of style. It comes in other colors too, so make sure to check them all out!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Striped 3/4 Sleeves Open Front Notched Lapel Blazer for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Allegra K here and see more blazers at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!