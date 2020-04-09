After an unexpected three-week spring break in the Bahamas due to the lockdown, Kristin Cavallari and her family were finally able to make it back home to Nashville on April 7. She confirmed the news to her followers via Instagram Stories, and fans were relieved that their return was safe and sound.

As we were glued to Cavallari’s social media channels to see what happened next, the Shop With Us team couldn’t help but spot this TRUVANI collagen powder on her countertop — and immediately needed to know the scoop. Upon further research, we’re seriously convinced that this product could be her secret to staying so incredibly radiant at all times!

Get the TRUVANI Wild Caught Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Protein Powder with free shipping for $45, available at Amazon! Get it as early as April 13, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This collagen powder has a unique formula. Shockingly enough, it utilizes wild-caught collagen that’s sourced from fish off of the coast of France — as well as Iceland! This flavorless supplement has so many incredible benefits that are truly hard to believe. It can help your skin look more supple and youthful, lead to hair health, support healthy joints and bones, plus promote restful sleep as well as a lean body mass. You can add a scoop of two of this powder to nearly anything. Throw it in your morning coffee or smoothie — or even bake your favorite healthy treats with it!

We’ve all had to make personal sacrifices in the last couple of weeks — and many have had to readjust their lives to fit the new normal of primarily operating out of their homes. The stress and uncertainty certainly isn’t easy to deal with, which can take a toll on anyone’s overall wellness.

If you haven’t adopted a daily regimen in your life to keep you as healthy as possible, this is the perfect time to start! With that in mind, we’re definitely taking notes from Cavallari and giving this collagen powder a try. If we can get a complexion that’s even half as glowy and radiant as Cavallari’s, we’ll consider it a win!

