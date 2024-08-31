Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Did you know that rompers make great fall outfits? Whether you’re heading into the office or hanging out with the girls, the right romper will make your life easier. Kyle Richards, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known for her gorgeous skin and distinct sense of fashion. We found her favorite romper, and it’s just $46 at Amazon!
In an interview with E! Entertainment, Richards said this romper is one of her favorites because of how seamless and put together it makes her look — and we couldn’t agree more!
This Btfbm mock neck romper is the perfect transitional weather piece — seriously! It uses satin, silky fabric for a luxe option and has a mock turtleneck neckline for an option that provides coverage and flair. We also love how frilly and airy it is!
Get the Btfbm Women’s Mock Neck Romper for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 31, 2024, but may be subject to change.
To style this romper, you could pair it with heels for an upscale, sleek outfit that works for formal occasions. Or, you could rock it with boots for the perfect amount of skin and contrast. Further, this romper comes in 13 colors — we love the brilliant blue and rose red variations — and has an S to XXL size range.
While reviewing and gushing over this romper, one Amazon reviewer said, “This romper was perfect in every way! The material is on the thinner side but doesn’t look like it at all. It is super stretchy and fits wonderfully!”
Another reviewer added, “I did not know I was going to love this so much! It has a great fit and gorgeous colors. I’ve received many compliments!
So, if you’re looking for a sleek, seamless option to add to your fall wardrobe, this Kyle RIchards-approved romper could help you look elevated and sophisticated!
