This Long-Sleeve Leopard Tee Is the Easiest Way to Make a Statement

Leopard print has been a staple in fashion for what feels like forever at this point, but do you know why a leopard has those beautiful spots in the first place? No, it’s not to impress their friends or look like a star while strutting through the savanna. Quite the opposite actually. Like the camo we love to wear (another great print), these spots are actually meant to help camouflage the big cats as they prepare to capture their dinner!

Of course, when we’re wearing leopard print, we’re often in a city and probably not hiding behind trees and bushes. It’s all about standing out instead. We have to say, the print really does have extreme versatility, and that’s why we love to wear it on everything from our shoes, to our handbags, to our dresses and tops, both formal and casual. One casual piece that’s bound to become an everyday favorite for just about anybody? This long-sleeve tee!

Get the lamibaby Casual Leopard Print Long-Sleeve T-Shirt starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

We love this tee because it’s not trying to be anything it isn’t. It’s not trying to wow us with rhinestones or show some edge with cutouts. There’s a time and a place for details like that, but sometimes, you just want to keep things on the simple side and let the print do its thing. This is definitely the type of piece that wows all on its own. It’s so wearable, but it still makes a statement every time you rock it!

This top has a crew neckline, long sleeves and a longer hem that’s lengthy enough to pass the leggings test — or tuck into your jeans or skirt. It’s pull-on style, leaving the frustration of buttons and clasps in the dust, and the fabric itself is dreamily soft. It’s stretchy too. Honestly, it’s so comfy and silky-smooth that you’ll even want to wear it to sleep. It never hurts to look cute while heading into dreamland!

This top is currently available in six styles of leopard print, so if you want to get your snow leopard on or try out a black collar for contrast, there are awesome options for you to pick from, and nothing is over $20!

Wear this top with any pair of jeans, from straight black cutoffs to light blue skinnies, or try twisting and tying the hem over a midi skirt. It would look adorable under a pair of overalls too. Just a few ideas to get you going, though we don’t think you’ll have any trouble building a totally fire outfit in no time!

