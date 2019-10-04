



Nothing is more luxe than Lancôme when it comes to beauty. The iconic French brand is known for its innovation and expertise in the industry, whether we’re talking skincare, makeup or perfume. If we have a Lancôme product on our vanity or in our bag, we know it’s going to be a beautiful day — literally and figuratively!

The one thing we might love just as much as we love Lancôme, is gifts. We’re not shy about admitting it! Who doesn’t love a good gift? That’s why when we saw the one Dillard’s is currently offering, we felt like the holidays had come early (and were more exciting than ever). For a limited time, when we purchase at least $37.50 worth of Lancôme products at Dillard’s, we’ll receive a custom, seven-piece gift of beauty essentials worth up to $170 — FREE! Seriously! Our collective freak-out commences now!

See it: Receive a free 7-piece gift worth up to $170 with any Lancôme purchase of at least $37.50 at Dillard’s! Offer ends October 24, 2019.

Before getting our hands on that sparkly cosmetic bag of high-end goodies, we’re going to need to figure out which Lancôme products are calling our name the loudest — you know, besides all of them. Having trouble narrowing it down? Here are three Lancôme skincare favorites to get you started!

Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover

We once received a sample of this double-phase eye makeup remover, and from first use, just knew we never wanted to go without it again. It’s refreshing, it’s gentle on sensitive eyes and it wipes away eyeliner, mascara and shadows of any type with ease. It’s honestly impressive. Some reviewers even say they’ve been using this five-star product for decades! Make sure to grab the 6.7 oz version or the 13.5 oz version to qualify for the free gift — unless you plan on buying multiple products. Need more suggestions? Keep reading and adding to your cart!

See it: Get the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover starting at $40 to receive a free 7-piece skincare gift at Dillard’s! Offer ends October 24, 2019.

Bienfait Multi-Vital SPF 30 Lotion High Potency Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Colder fall weather means we need to up our moisturizer game, and this lotion may offer up to 24 hours of hydration. It also has broad-spectrum sun protection to keep our skin tone even and our complexion ageless, just the way we like it. Shoppers are using this moisturizer “religiously,” and it’s easy to see why!

See it: Get the Lancôme Bienfait Multi-Vital SPF 30 Lotion High Potency Daily Moisturizing Lotion for $50 to receive a free 7-piece skincare gift at Dillard’s! Offer ends October 24, 2019.

Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate

It’s never too early to start up with anti-aging skincare. Don’t worry, because it’s also never too late! Don’t waste time with ineffective dupes; this serum is just the ticket. If we want to replace our wrinkles and fine lines with dewy plumpness and gorgeous radiance, this “youth activating” concentrate is our best bet. Prepare for tons of questions about what you’re using to look so young!

See it: Get the Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate starting at $78 to receive a free 7-piece skincare gift at Dillard’s! Offer ends October 24, 2019.

Looking for more? Check out every Lancôme product available at Dillard’s here and secure your free gift before time runs out!

