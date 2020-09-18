This No. 1 Bestselling Crewneck Sweatshirt Is Our Favorite Tie-Dye Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When was the last time that tie-dye was as popular as it is right now? If we had to guess, we’d say it was back in the 1970s — but the trend has made a serious comeback in 2020. We’re picking up tie-dye everything — from dreamy pajama sets, to tees, to socks. The fun doesn’t stop!

This top-selling crewneck sweatshirt from Laseily is the latest tie-dye item that we’re adding to our loungewear collection. Not only is it soft and cozy, just looking at it can instantly improve your mood!

Get the Laseily Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirts for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



Not your style? Check out more tie-dye tops for women on Amazon!

This sweatshirt is made from a stretchy material that’s designed to be relaxed and comfortable. This type of tie-dye print is more subtle, and resembles a cloudy, bright blue sky. We adore the pop of color! You can team the top with a basic pair of black leggings, jogger sweats or even your favorite jeans or denim shorts.

Shoppers love how “vibrant” this blue shade is, and add that it looks exactly like it does in the pictures. They also note that the fabric is “lightweight” and feels impossibly soft — which is exactly what we’re after! This is a piece that you can wear lounging around the house on a daily basis — but given how major tie-dye is at the moment, you can rock it to a festive brunch.

Get the Laseily Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirts for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more tie-dye tops for women on Amazon!

If blue isn’t the hue for you, this sweatshirt is available in a few options. You can score the cloud aesthetic in other shades, or go for a bold, multicolored version! Our advice? Don’t stop at just one. Tie-dye isn’t going anywhere, and we want to get in on the action all year long. It’s a bestseller for a reason!

See it: Get the Laseily Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirts for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Laseily and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!