



A great pair of black leggings is a necessary closet staple that everyone needs in their wardrobe. While it’s easy to just buy a million pairs of black leggings that are cheaper, they always tend to fall apart and show signs of wear faster.

When we want to find a pair that will last and be worth the price tag, it’s difficult to choose the one pair that we think will last us the longest. But we’ve found the perfect staple black leggings from Nordstrom that you can feel confident picking up right now, just in time for the upcoming cooler months!

See it: Get the Lyssé Center Seam Ponte Leggings for just $78 at Nordstrom!

This pair of Center Seam Ponte Leggings from Lyssé is sure to become your go-to pair of leggings for the fall and winter seasons. There are a ton of features that these leggings possess that definitely won’t have you feeling reluctant about giving them a try!

These leggings are made of ponte fabric, which is definitely important to highlight. Allow Us to explain — ponte is a very durable double-knit fabric that is created from either a blend of rayon, polyester and spandex or rayon, nylon and spandex. It’s less stretchy than other fabrics that leggings are traditionally made of and generally more durable, which is great for this product.

The use of ponte fabric in the Lyssé Center Seam Ponte Leggings indicates that these leggings can last longer than most. Because they’re not as stretchy as a pair of leggings made of a cotton and spandex blended fabric, these leggings have the ability to hold their shape for longer and not create any unflattering saggy areas where we want leggings to hug our body.

These leggings are designed to flatter the body not just with the ponte fabric they employ, but also with the shapewear waistband that’s built into them! These leggings are cut in a high-rise style designed to fit your torso right at the waist, covering the entire belly area. This is absolutely fantastic because the built-in shapewear can make us feel confident in wearing the leggings and that they truly smooth out our figures for the most flattering look!

Shoppers are definitely seeing the flattering benefits that these leggings can offer. One reviewer wrote that these leggings are “really well made with center front seam and a five-inch thick waistband to hold everything in.” Another raved that the “material is thick enough to hide everything without being bulky and keeps its shape throughout the day, no bagging.” Another similarly said that they “hold everything in without constricting,” which is all we could really ask for from our leggings!

Though shoppers are absolutely living for these leggings, they warn that they may not run true-to-size. This is likely due to the material that they’re made from, which we’ve already said is not as stretchy of a legging material as more common ones are. Because of the fabric one reviewer wrote that these leggings “do run a little small so if you are in between sizes, order up.” Even if you aren’t in between sizes shoppers encourage you to “definitely order up a size.”

Another thing that we look for in our leggings is their ability to be versatile, meaning that we want to get away with wearing them as pants if we choose to. And from the looks of it, these leggings can offer Us just that. One shopper writes that “the material is darker and looks more dressy than the other leggings” and that they’re “perfect for wearing under those long suit jackets, shirts or wraps and looks professional.”

If you’re looking for your new favorite leggings, look no further than the Center Seam Ponte Leggings from Lyssé!

