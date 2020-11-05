This Leopard-Print Sweater Dress Wins the Cozy Fall Fashion Contest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a fashion myth that dresses can only be worn when it’s warm out. Well, we’re not afraid of breaking the rules — and just so happen to be completely obsessed with wearing dresses year-round. Why? They’re the foundation of the easiest outfits — all you have to do is choose which dress you want to wear! Once that’s out of the way, selecting complementary shoes and accessories is a piece of cake.

Now that we’re in the thick of fall and quickly approaching winter, we’re shifting our focus to sweater dresses. They’re comfortable, cozy and keep Us warm all day long. When they’re as cute as this option from MEROKEETY, it’s only natural to click “Add to Cart” immediately!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Leopard Knit Pullover Sweater Dress for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater dress is made from a super soft knit that’s bound to keep you toasty. If it’s particularly cold outside, you can throw on a pair of tights or even leggings to keep your legs covered. This dress will look adorable with any pair of knee-high or thigh-high boots. We would choose a black pair, but brown boots would work just as well.

This dress fits slightly on the loose side, which makes it incredibly relaxed. It essentially feels like wearing an oversized sweater — and what’s better than that? It has a large leopard-print design that’s totally trendy. Leopard is everywhere right now, so you’ll look like an Instagram influencer in this flirty frock!

There are currently four different colors available, all of which feature the leopard-print motif: beige, black, brown and grey. The size of the print may vary depending on the shade that you select, but they’re all just as adorable as the next! Every single version of this dress is a success, and we can’t wait to see it hanging in our closets.

