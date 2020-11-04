This Romantic Dress Takes Ruffles to a Completely New Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While there are so many styles of dresses up for grabs at any given time, our favorites tend to be of the romantic, bohemian variety! Their silhouettes make Us feel like absolute goddesses, and they’re usually super comfortable too. What more could you want?

We immediately know a feel-good, dreamy dress when we see one — and this option from MITILLY is the most fabulous frock we’ve come across lately.

Get the MITILLY Women’s Split V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Polka Dot Dress for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress has more ruffles than we ever thought we needed. They’re layered and cascade down from the shoulders to the sleeves, and the skirt has plenty of ruffled pleating too. You may not be able to tell from afar, but if you look at the dress up close, you’ll surely notice the tiny polka dot pattern. Each of the shades for sale has small speckled white polka dots all over the fabric — it’s a subtle (but swoon-worthy) touch!

This dress has a V-neckline, and it’s cinched at the waist with elastic to provide some sleek shape. This may be on the shorter side, so you can feel free to pair it with tights if that makes you feel more secure. Considering this week’s weather forecast, layering tights with this dress is a solid choice regardless!

Shoppers love how “modern” this dress is, and are beyond impressed with its high quality. They also claim it runs true to size, which is crucial — we all know it can be hard to determine optimal fit when online shopping. You’re bound to get compliments whenever you wear this dress, which is just one of many reasons we’re scooping it up!

