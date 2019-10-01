



Water is the foundation of life. And still today, all around the world, far too many people spend their entire day searching for it.

Mudwater is an effort to change that. This is more than just a bracelet. Mudwater is a physical reminder to have perspective in life, as well as a way to give back.

This mission behind Mudwater is to humble the hearts of those more fortunate as well as bring clean water to children in severely water-stressed regions around the planet.

The organization donates 10% of all net profits to ONE DROP, a special kind of charity that works year round to provide clean water points to some of the most remote regions of the world.

With every bracelet purchased, you provide a child in need with nearly three gallons of clean drinking water. When you receive your bracelet, you know you’ve given back and impacted a village, a family, a single child. That is Mudwater‘s mission, and it’s a cause we can’t help but endorse.

See it: Get a Mudwater bracelet for $20 with free shipping. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2019, but are subject to change.

Consider these statistics:

2,000 children aged five and under die every day from a water-related disease.

Children in poor environments often carry more than 1,000 parasitic worms in their bodies at any given time.

Lack of clean water kills children at a rate equivalent to a jet crashing every four hours.

While it takes about 12 gallons of water per day to sustain a human, the average American uses about 158 gallons.

Most of the world’s population spends up to three hours a day to get the water they need to survive, most of these people being women. Journeying alone back and forth to get water often leads to sexual assault.

In villages where access to clean water is provided, the infant mortality rate drops by over 50%.

In some places, women must walk up to six miles per day to reach a water source.

In the U.S., we spend over 61 billion dollars per year on clean bottled water.

People living in slums often pay 5 to 10 times more per liter of water than wealthy people.

Without food, a person can live for weeks. Without water, a person can expect to live only a few days.

It’s hard to fathom, but clean, safe drinking water is scarce. Today, nearly one billion people in the developing world don’t have access to it. Yet, we take it for granted, we waste it and we even pay too much to drink it from little plastic bottles.

In places like Sub-Saharan Africa, time lost gathering water and suffering from water-borne diseases is limiting people’s true potential — especially women and girls.

Education is lost to sickness. Economic development is lost while people are merely try to survive. But it doesn’t have to be like this. It’s needless suffering.

When purchasing a Mudwater bracelet, remember that dirty water kills more every year than any act of violence, including war. But it doesn’t have to. This all new and life-saving piece of jewelry is more than just a bracelet. It is a lifestyle — a physical reminder to live life with perspective.

When you consider the average American uses three gallons of drinkable water in just a minute and 25 seconds while showering, the purchase of a bracelet isn’t too much at all and will go a long way to helping others.

For example, in some regions of the world — like Sub-Saharan Africa for example — those three gallons of potable water can save the lives of an entire family about to die from water deprivation, diarrhea or some other water-borne illnesses.

This enormous disparity in availability of potable water and the pressing need to do something about it is the driving force behind Mudwater, according to its founders.

With the Mudwater bracelet, we as Americans now have the opportunity to extend our privileged access to abundant potable water to regions of the world where the littlest amount of clean water can literally save thousands of lives — one child at a time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!

