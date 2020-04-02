Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In the last couple of weeks, a lot has changed. From giving up going out with friends to rationing your household’s toilet paper, the current situation has seriously turned your world upside down! One significant change is the fact that you’re forced to work from home — alongside your oh-so-lovely-roommates.

Whether it’s your noisy kids, chatty roommates or even a needy dog, trying to carry on your professional life from your kitchen table is anything but easy. But instead of having a complete mental breakdown and saying things you probably don’t mean to your housemates out of sheer frustration, we’ve got the perfect solution: noise-canceling headphones.

Shutting out annoying outside noise is incredibly important when it comes to focusing on your work at home. And that’s why these state-of-the-art noise-canceling headphones are a total game-changer while you practice self-isolation. Not only do they completely eliminate loud distractions while you work, but they also provide stunning audio quality on a level you’ve likely never experienced before.

When it comes to noise-canceling technology, the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are clearly the superior choice. That’s because they boast QuietPoint® active noise-canceling technology, greatly reducing surrounding environmental noise. And with their 40mm drivers, this audio accessory delivers high-fidelity audio reproduction and crisp, clear sound.

As a worldwide leader in electro-acoustic technology, the ATH-ANC70 headphones serve as an excellent noise-canceling solution for people struggling to find a little solace when working from home. Whether you’re using them to listening to music or watch a movie, you can always expect top-notch sound complete with booming bass, extended treble and a detailed midrange. In other words, no matter what you pump through these bad boys, expect to be completely immersed in beautiful, uninterrupted sound.

Headphones of this caliber usually make a sizeable dent in your wallet. But for a limited time, these certified refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are discounted to just $50.

Aside from using them to drown out distractions while you work from home, the ATH-ANC70 headphones boast a wide range of features you can benefit from, long after you return back to work.

They’re ideal for travel.

When it comes to traveling, annoying outside noise can take your mood down — quick. From buzzing airplane noise to surrounding chatter on pubic transport, wearing the ATH-ANC70 noise-canceling headphones allows you to focus inward and let go of environmental annoyances.

But aside from their incredible noise-canceling capabilities, these headphones boast advanced Bluetooth wireless technology, giving you a flawless connection from just about anywhere. And with their easy touch and swipe controls, you can change tracks, answer calls and more with incredible ease. And with their versatile, foldable design, they’re super easy to store in your suitcase, bag or wherever else in between uses.

But perhaps the most important travel-friendly feature of these ATH-ANC70 headphones is the fact that they have the power to last. With just a single charge, you can expect a whopping 25 hours of continuous listening, making these headphones ideal for long work or travel days. And when the battery power does begin running low, the accessory seamlessly switches to a wired connection so you’re never left in the lurch.

They’re excellent for everyday use

During these days spent social distancing, taking long walks and hikes has become a daily necessity. And now, thanks to these ATH-ANC70 headphones, you can listen to podcasts or your favorite tunes as you stroll. They’re also great for chatting with friends since, with just a click of a button, you can answer calls and return back to your music absolutely seamlessly.

And unlike many other headphones out there, this dream audio-accessory is incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time. That’s because they feature padding comprised of real memory foam that conforms to your unique ear shape, letting you wear them comfortably for hours and hours on end. And since its headband is designed to distribute weight evenly over the top of your head, you’ll completely forget you even have them on.

They’re certified refurbished.

These Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones may be refurbished but you’d never think they weren’t brand new, straight out of the box. That’s because they’ve endured rigorous testing to ensure 100% functionality and have been reset to the original factory settings — they even come with a free 90-day warranty. And just like brand spanking new pairs, these certified refurbished headphones come in their appropriate packaging with an accompanying charger, aux cable, airline adapter and convenient carrying case.

The Certified Refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones have been featured on countless tech sites and boast high ratings by users all over the country, with users praising their “excellent” noise-canceling abilities and “great audio quality.”

Ready to drown out the chatter and get lost in the music? Now’s the perfect time since the Certified Refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are discounted to just $50.

