



The biggest problem we face every single morning? Our hair! Unlike makeup that can easily be applied during our commutes, hair requires a bit more attention and usually a power outlet. Sure, a ponytail or braid is great, but it gets boring after a while. Now that the summer is here, it’s virtually impossible to style our hair without any frizz, flyaways or limp strands —unless we have the right tools.

It’s time to pump up the volume and eliminate frizz with a bestselling curling iron that can create effortlessly cool curls that can withstand the heat of summer. We can replicate those easy touseled tresses with this top-rated and celebrity-approved curling iron, which is marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Grab The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Curling Iron (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $133 at Nordstrom!

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Curling Iron is the tool that can create and perfect those coveted, beachy waves we are all in search of. We’re talking about those beachy waves that are effortless yet elegant. They’re messy, undone and trending everywhere so having the best tool to make them is essential.

This curling iron comes equipped with a 1.25-inch barrel, which is the best size for those done, undone curls. It features an LED Digital Temperature Screen with Touch Sense Technology, which is amazing for anyone looking to have total control of temperature. With a touch of a button, we can control how hot this curling iron will get when used.

Ever panic thinking you left your hair tools on after leaving the house? Fear not because this curling iron also gives peace of mind with a 30-minute timer that will automatically shut it down.

See it: Grab The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Curling Iron (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $133 at Nordstrom!

It doesn’t matter if we’re a first-time user or longtime lover of the brand. When reaching for this easy-to-use curling iron, we’ll get professional, salon-quality waves in just a matter of minutes, which is what its inventor Sarah Potempa intended.

For those who are unfamiliar with Potempa, the celebrity hairstylist is behind all of our favorite A-lister’s perfect hair. From Lea Michele to Camila Cabello and even the Victoria Secret’s Angels, you name the hair, she’s probably worked on it! She’s mastered the art of the perfectly undone waves, and now we can too with this tool!

Is anyone looking to achieve the camera-ready hair? Simply divide hair into small sections and insert a small amount of hair into the clamp. We’ll get perfectly even waves if we select “L” for left or “R” for right depending on which way we’re curling the hair. Hold “Go” for a few seconds and watch hair spiral into the curler. Hit “Go” again to stop hair from rotating into the machine and hold on “X” for a few seconds. Release the section of hair and continue to work your way through until achieving that messy-look that we’re all going for. This curling iron will give everyone the most lust-worthy look in a matter of seconds!

See it: Grab The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Curling Iron (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $133 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional hair care items and so much more in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!