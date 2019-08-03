The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has the Leather Jacket You’ll Wear Forever





All good things have to come to an end and unfortunate as it may be, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is no exception to that rule. With the clock officially ticking, time is running out to steal every single deal on clothing, accessories, beauty, shoes and so much more.

While this sale won’t last forever, we found something that will last forever and we’ll be wearing it forever. This classic leather jacket will not just survive today and tomorrow, but all of the seasons to come without ever going out of style. It’s the investment worth making and seeing as it also happens to be on sale, there’s never been a better time. But hurry because the chance to shop this sale is running out!

See it: Grab the Bernardo Suede Detail Leather Moto Jacket (originally $374) now with prices starting at just $250, available at Nordstrom!

The Bernardo Suede Detail Leather Moto Jacket is the cool and edgy leather jacket that no closet is complete without. It’s impossible to think of anything that’s cooler or more timeless.

This motorcycle-inspired jacket comes available in a classic black shade. It’s sleek, sophisticated and above all striking. It’s crafted from 100% leather, and we all know it doesn’t get better than that. Leather is in a league of its own and with proper care can last a lifetime. We’ll want this jacket forever too since it’s so versatile.

Everything pairs well with leather jackets so it’s impossible to think of anything that wouldn’t complement it perfectly. From feminine dresses to classic basics, this leather jacket can easily make any outfit look instantly cool. It will look great with anything from two-piece sets to T-shirts and jeans.

We can easily pair this jacket on top of dresses, too. Think of any floral dress hanging in our closet at this very moment. We love those easy-to-wear and elegant frocks. But when swinging this jacket around our shoulders, that easy outfit is instantly elevated with an element of edge and the look is completely transformed.

We also love all of the strategically placed details that are sprinkled throughout this classic jacket, like the front flap pockets. While adding unique detailing, these pockets are also great to carry any smartphone, debit card or lipstick so we can go hands-free! The flap ensures we won’t lose anything either, making it fun and functional.

There’s also a front zip closure in a metallic hue that’s striking for otherwise basic hardware. Plus, this front zipper is the easy way to stay warm when the colder weather comes our way. Speaking of chilly temperatures, this jacket will easily zip over a chunky knit sweater, cardigan or turtleneck.

We’re not the only ones loving this jacket because the reviewers are, too! One reviewer said this jacket was absolutely beautiful while another said it’s even more stunning in person. The one thing they all had in common? Every shopper seemed to be head-over-heels for this leather jacket!

