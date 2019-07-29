



Wedge sneakers are the must-have shoes that most of us don’t actually have yet. They pick out all of the best qualities and trends from other beloved footwear and combine them into one pair of shoes that say it all and do it all. That’s why we’re so lucky to have found what might be our favorite pair ever in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which cardmembers have early access to right now, at this very moment!

The Linea Paolo Faith Wedge Sneaker is a hybrid. It’s a casual sneaker, yet it’s a dressy wedge, yet it’s a chic boot. It’s feminine, but also equally edgy, and most importantly, it’s over 30% off right now!

See it: Get the Linea Paolo Faith Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) for just $80 at Nordstrom!

This wedge sneaker has a closed, round toe and a high-quality upper made of leather, fabric or calf hair, depending on the shade we buy. Shoppers say it’s incredibly comfortable, unable to stop leaving five-star reviews left and right. These shoes mold to our feet as we wear them — and our style as well! Many are saying how adaptive they are to our own personal style, whether we’re headed to work in an office or to an outdoor concert. That goes for every season, too!

These sneakers are currently available in four colors: Black Leather, Camo Fabric, Tan Nubuck Leather and Zebra Print Calf Hair, which we can grab here. Every color gives off a totally different vibe, and yet they can all be paired with countless other pieces in our wardrobe. They’re all stylish essentials for everyday outfits, but can be easily dressed up as well!

We’re imagining so many potential outfits with these wedge sneakers as the base. For something super summery and casual, we can pair these sneakers with distressed denim shorts and a crop top, or we can keep it to one piece and stick with a romper or even overall shorts layered over a tank top! These shoes are also practically begging to be worn with summer dresses covered in florals and animal prints!

See it: Get the Linea Paolo Faith Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) for just $80 at Nordstrom!

To dress these Linea Paolo shoes up for work, we’d definitely grab a pair of high-waisted trousers, either with a cropped or a wide leg so there aren’t any clashing hems and shoe collars. Tuck in a button-up top and finish off the look with a blazer and a belt to match the shoes for professional perfection!

We can also dress these shoes up for a fancier occasion, such as a romantic date night. They’ll elongate and define our legs, giving us that boost of class and height we expect from heels, but we’ll feel so comfortable that our confidence will be through the roof! Pair them with a little black dress or a silky slip dress and a red lip. Hopefully our date will be able to pull their eyes away from our shoes, though. Our eyes are up here!

Scoring $40 off these shoes is a major win for shoppers everywhere, but only if we manage to grab our size in time. Shoppers are going to make big moves when they discover this deal, so let’s make sure we’re ahead of the rest at every step!

See it: Get the Linea Paolo Faith Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Linea Paolo here and other sale sneakers here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!