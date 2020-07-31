This Breezy Tank Top Is a Basic That We All Need in Our Closets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summertime is all about simple style — but who said wearing basics means we have to look basic? Your standard T-shirt or tank top can be elevated with just a couple of design elements that turn it into a show-stopping garment.

This trusty tank is the perfect example of just that. It’s as comfortable as similar versions on the market, but it flares out beautifully to create an elegant look!

These tank tops have a high-low style along the hem, so they are shorter in the front and longer in the back. The hem is also rounded, and the cut of the fabric creates a beautiful ruffle effect that looks beyond glamorous when it lays on the body.

A few versions of this tank top have a cut-off look with a typical rounded collar on top. If you prefer to have a more modest silhouette, then this is definitely the one for you. But if you like showing a little bit more skin, there’s also a V-neck option with details running down the side that can show off your cleavage!

Shoppers claim that this shirt is “breezy” and ideal for the summer season. It gives you plenty of room to breathe, which is exactly what we all want in the heat. You can pair it with jean shorts, skinny jeans or even a pair of leggings. You can also try teaming it with different skirts if you’re heading out to brunch or dinner!

This top is particularly flattering because it covers up the backside, but isn’t too oversized. You don’t have to tuck the front into your pants to give you some shape, because its hem does the work for you! This is a piece that you’ll wear throughout the year, which is exactly why it’s an essential clothing piece!

See it: Get the Paitluc Women's Relaxed Sleeveless Ruffle Tank Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon!

