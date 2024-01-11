Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly advises seeking guidance from medical professionals and having a doctor review your personal medical history. The FDA and other health providers have noted warnings about the improper use of Ozempic and it is encouraged that you review your personal health history with a qualified medical professional before consuming any medication.

Considering trying Ozempic? The prescription drug has risen in popularity as many celebrities have showcased their weight loss results since using the drug. While inherently created for type 2 diabetes, you may be eligible for a prescription even without the condition.

What if a board-certified provider could evaluate and potentially prescribe you Ozempic completely online? It’s time to sign up for PlushCare!

Sign up for a PlushCare membership to book an appointment for an Ozempic evaluation!

Related: A Fresh Start! Kick Off the New Year With These 5 Detoxes Starting off on the right foot is everything. So… which is the right foot? How can we find success when we can’t even properly get off the ground? Many of us are looking for a fresh start for 2024 — especially when it comes to our health and wellness. Looking to lose weight? Gain energy? […]

Ozempic a.k.a. semaglutide “works by increasing insulin release, delaying gastric emptying and reducing appetite.” Those on the drug may see lowered blood glucose levels, as well as an average of 12% body weight loss in conjunction with exercise and diet. A low-carb, low-calorie diet is recommended, along with daily moderate exercise.

You can become a PlushCare member with or without insurance, and get 30 days of free membership. The only difference is that those with insurance will have a copay (usually $30 or less) for their visits while those without will pay $129 for their initial visits. One cool thing? if your doctor can’t treat you, they’ll provide a full refund.

Sign up for a PlushCare membership to book an appointment for an Ozempic evaluation!

Related: This Pre-Workout Makes Shoppers Feel Like They Could ‘Outrun Usain Bolt’ Working on your wellness journey for 2024? Let’s do this. We always support grabbing cute new activewear and a reusable water bottle, but if you’re truly going to stay motivated to use that gym membership, we need to make sure your body is up for the challenge. Many people find success using pre-workouts, which are […]

So, how does it work? First, you’ll book your visit on the website. A provider will review your medical history and health goals. Next, you’ll discuss treatment options and complete your medical evaluation through video chat. If you need lab work, your doctor will send an order to your preferred lab.

Lastly, if you’re prescribed, you can pick up your medication from your preferred pharmacy. Ozempic is taken once a week, and may be prescribed as an injection.

Remember, Ozempic is not for everybody, including those with type 1 diabetes, kidney disease or pancreatitis. You may experience side effects as well. See PlushCare’s site for more FAQs and details before booking your appointment!

Sign up for a PlushCare membership to book an appointment for an Ozempic evaluation!

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.