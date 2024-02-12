Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be real: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas‘ skin, eyes, lips, brows and lashes are always perfect. When she’s not singing, starring in films or engaging in philanthropic efforts, she’s passionate about beauty and skincare — particularly inclusive beauty and skincare. In a 2019 interview with Elle, she expressed frustration with the state of luxury skincare products being tailored to just one skin type. After sharing openly about her past struggles with skincare, she noted that only one brand consistently works for her particular skin type: Obagi.

“It really should make other beauty brands sit up and see that what Obagi has done is revolutionary,” Jonas told Elle. “If they have been doing it for 30 years, why is everyone else so far behind?” And she’s not alone: Other A-listers like Alicia Keys and Drew Barrymore have come forward in support of Obagi’s products.

Get the Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum for $108 at Amazon!

Before becoming an ambassador and spokesperson for Obagi, Chopra-Jonas vowed to test out the products to be certain she could get behind them. After her trial, she spoke with confidence about Obagi products and how they helped transform her beauty and skincare regimens. Seeing how stunning her eyelashes look, we just had to check out the Obagi Eyelash Serum!

Instead of getting false lashes, Chopra-Jonas has inspired us to test out this serum clinically proven to offer luscious, thick, full and defined-looking lashes. It combines ingredients like biotin to support keratin production, lipid compounds to improve the lash cycle, sodium hyaluronate to hydrate and thicken lashes and panthenol to condition. These powerhouse ingredients link up to target lashes and give you that false lash look — without the sticky glue and eyelash damage.

After a 2021 blind study, results showed that 93% of participants saw improvements in their lashes, while nearly 90% said their lashes looked thicker and more dense. The study only lasted 12 weeks, so imagine what your lashes would look like after six months! This serum is endorsed by physicians and tested by ophthalmologists, so you don’t have to worry about quality. Many lash serums cause itching or irritation, but you’re much less likely to have that issue with this gentle, effective Nouri-Plex Technology formula.

Plus, it couldn’t be easier to incorporate this serum into your routine. Simply cleanse your skin per usual, apply a thin layer of the serum to your upper lash line, wait for it to dry then apply any other products you normally use. That’s it! The brush is long and thin, so you can apply with precision. Just make sure to avoid direct contact with eyes and stop using if you notice signs of significant itching, swelling or inflammation. Also, if you get the product on other parts of the skin (say underneath the brow, etc.), hair growth may be expedited in those areas, so just apply carefully. You’ll be golden!

We can’t wait to test this product for 12 weeks. We’ll be sure to report back!

