Quench Your Thirst With This Game-Changing Water Bottle

Some health experts recommend you drink around eight cups of water a day to stay adequately hydrated. And while that sounds easy enough, after your third or fourth glass, your tastebuds could use something a little more titillating. And while artificially flavored sodas and sweetened coffee drinks are tempting, drinking them on a regular basis isn’t doing any wonders for your body (hello stomach ages and breakouts!). But as it turns out, you can enjoy delicious, fresh, natural flavors and stay hydrated all at the same time — with this ingenious Pressa Bottle, that is.

This game-changing water bottle puts all others to shame! That’s because it contains an actual juicer, built right into the bottle. This way you can enjoy the freshest juice in your water, whether you’re on-the-go or chilling at home. With a water bottle like this, staying hydrated is easier than ever. And for a limited time, you can get your very own Pressa Bottle at 25% off for just $30.

And while the Pressa Bottle is a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day, it can also serve as a fantastic cocktail-maker after the sun goes down. Using the fresh juice pressed in the water bottle is a much healthier alternative to sugary mixers that you’d normally put in your homemade cocktails. You can whip up all kinds of delicious creations from fruity sangria to refreshing spritzers with minimal effort. It’s no wonder the Pressa Bottle raised nearly $40,000 on Kickstarter and was voted one of the best water bottles in 2020 by CNET.

All this sounds great but how does this water bottle work exactly? The Pressa Bottle uses a patented Twist N’ Press function that literally presses any fruits or veggies you stick in there, releasing it directly into your water. The bottle is capable of holding 24 fluid ounces and stands at just 10.5 inches high, making it incredibly easy to tote around with you to the gym, work and more. Plus, the bottle is even BPA-free and dishwasher safe!

There are all kinds of mouth-watering concoctions you can create with the Pressa Bottle. But don’t stress, we’ve got some fantastic cocktail and alcohol-free beverages sure to make those tastebuds sing.

Fruity Sangria

Whether it’s a hot summer night or a brisk winter evening, there’s nothing better than sipping on a delicious glass of fresh sangria. And the Pressa Bottle makes preparing this yummy cocktail easier than ever. Simply put in some lemons, limes, oranges and strawberries into the bottle’s little “pressing” compartment. Then, fill the water bottle with your favorite red wine or rosé, a couple of ounces of orange-flavored triple sec and press the fruit into the mixture! Last but not least, go ahead and pour the sangria into glasses with ice and wedges of fresh fruit.

Refreshing Moscow Mules

Crafting cocktails with your Pressa Bottle doesn’t have to be complicated. Even fun cocktails like Moscow mules can be done in just a couple of simple steps thanks to this ingenious pressing tool. Simply pop some lime wedges and peeled, finely grated ginger into the press and fill the bottle with vodka, simple syrup and club soda. Once you’ve pressed the ingredients into the mixture, pour the contents into highball glasses with ice, add a little more club soda and pop in some candied ginger and lime slices as a garnish!

Cucumber Lemonade Mocktails

Looking for something refreshing sans alcohol? We got you. This cucumber lemonade mocktail is one of the most refreshing things that will ever grace your lips. Start by putting slices of lemon, lime and cucumber in the press. In the bottle, pour in club soda. Separately, line your glasses with thinly sliced cucumber (this part can be a little bit of a pain but trust us, it makes the drink look super fancy) and put in a little ice. Pour your freshly-pressed concoction into the glasses and garnish them with a dill sprig or some lemon slices.

Simply delicious water.

So perhaps you just want some better-tasting water and don’t want to spend a fortune on premade, flavored seltzers. Pressa Bottle to the rescue! Simply press some green apple, cucumber, mint or good old lemon slices into the press and boom — you’ve got some amazing flavored water to sip on throughout the day. Things just don’t get simpler than this!

Want to get pressing? Snag your very own Pressa Bottle with the built-in juicer for just $30! That’s a 25% discount.

