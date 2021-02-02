Get the Exact Tank Top Rachael Kirkconnell Wore on ‘The Bachelor’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This season of The Bachelor has been a doozy so far. So much drama, so many arguments and — of course — so many kisses. There’s also been some seriously gorgeous fall foliage. For Us though, one of the biggest highlights is always the fashion, and this season is no exception. From cocktail dresses to athletic attire, this season’s bachelorettes have been serving up some major inspiration!

Since she stunned on night one in her emerald green gown, Rachael Kirkconnell has continued to rock some incredibly enviable looks, both on and off her dates with Matt James. Even her simpler looks seriously impressed us, like her look on the boxing group date during week four. Lucky for Us, the tank top she wore is available right on Amazon — for under $15!

Get the SweatyRocks Sleeveless Casual Ribbed Knit Crop Tank Top in Mint Green for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend tank top is soft and stretchy with a ribbed knit throughout. It has a cropped hem and is fitted against the body, but not in a tight sort of way that will squeeze at your skin. It’s sleeveless with a scoop neckline and matching scoop back, and this Mint Green shade is the exact one we saw on TV!

As Kirkconnell demonstrated, this tank is a great choice for athletic purposes or even just a casual athleisure look. She paired it with leggings of a similar shade, but you can also go with a classic black or another complementary shade. This tank is incredibly versatile though — you don’t need to use it solely as activewear!

On a casual day, layer this tank under an open, oversized flannel or maybe a trendy shacket or denim jacket. Cardigans, dusters and capes work just as well. It will also go wonderfully with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans or even a skirt, whether mini, midi or maxi!

Love this tank so much that you want more? A solid collection of reliable basics is always the way to go. There are plenty of other color and construction variations of this tank on the same Amazon page, so fill up your cart with as many as you please and prepare for getting dressed to get a whole lot easier!

Not your style? Shop more from SweatyRocks here and see more tank tops here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

