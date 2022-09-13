Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We often dream of what our wardrobe could look like if we had endless money. We scroll through designer websites and add items to our wish list, though we know we’ll never buy them, and we save looks we love on Instagram knowing we’ll never be able to recreate them — but just imagine if we could!

The thing is, we’ve been looking at this all wrong. Sure, we’ll never buy a batch of these coveted designer items at full price, but that’s okay. We just need to shop smarter. It’s time to close all of those website windows and open up this one instead. Rachel Zoe’s Curtaeur is about to change your life!

See it!

Sign up for Curateur and get a free $500 gift for a limited time!

Zoe is a world-renowned stylist, designer, reality star and “fashion authority.” If you know fashion, you know her name — period. Even if you don’t, following anything she does is a foolproof way to get into the game. This is why when she launched Curateur, a premier, members-only shopping community, we just about squealed!

Anyone can sign up for Curateur, and now is a great time to do so. For a limited time, you can get a free Eddie Borgo jewelry set worth $500 featuring a necklace and matching earrings! And that won’t be your only reward. While membership is $9.99 a month, you’ll also receive $20 in shopping credits every month, so you’ll practically be paid to treat yourself. There’s always fast, free shipping within the United States as well!

See it!

Sign up for Curateur and get a free $500 gift for a limited time!

Let’s get into exactly what you’ll find on Curateur. Because Zoe is such a huge and well-connected name in the fashion world, you can expect the very best designer brands, with items from all types of categories: fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. All of these items will have exclusive discounts, featuring savings up to 60% off — and there will be new options every single week!

You’ll find regular category pages to browse, but Curateur does not stop there. Zoe, along with top influencers, put together seasonal edits as well as curated sets — perhaps for date nights or a self-care sessions. There will also be featured pop-ups from new partners. Members even receive access to digital and in-person events, along with tips and tricks so you’re always at your most stylish!

With the free gift opportunity, we say you truly have just about nothing to lose by trying out Curateur for at least a month — especially if you have a special event coming up. It’s likely you’ll soon find you can’t shop without it, nor will you ever want to again!

See it!

Sign up for Curateur and get a free $500 gift for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!