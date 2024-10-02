Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The fall is an ideal time to get serious about your skincare routine. Depending on where you live, the weather tends to get a bit chillier with brisk, dry winds — which, for most of Us, also means dry skin. One way to combat this problem and keep your skin soft and fresh as the temperature plummets is by adding a facial mask to your skincare routine.

Daily cleansing and moisturizing is always a great start, but there are times when your skin needs some extra TLC. Rajani MD has a Bright and Tight Korean Facial Mask that delivers a luxurious experience at home. This single-use mask includes nourishing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins that are meant to soften, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of sun damage.

Part of what makes this mask so effective is a few trusted ingredients that deliver multiple benefits at once. Niacinamide, for example, evens skin tone, minimizes the appearance of pores, and helps regulate oil production. It also boosts ceramides and supports the skin’s barrier. Cherry blossom extract is another helpful ingredient that soothes and supports the skin’s barrier, while moisturizing allantoin and exfoliating sacred lotus flower extract are two more impressive additions to this robust formula.

Buy it! Get the Rajani MD Bright and Tighten Korean Facial Mask for just $7 (originally $17)!

The mask itself is super easy to use. Simply start with a freshly washed face, then unfold and separate the mask before applying it over the face and eyes. After enjoying this spa-like treatment for 10 to 20 minutes, you can remove the mask and dispose. The last step is gently patting the remaining serum into the skin to ensure you’re getting all the benefits.

Shoppers say this face mask stays true to its promise. “My skin looks so much healthier, brighter and I see improvement in my fine lines,” one reviewer shared. “[The mask is] very hydrating,” another person noted. “My face felt so soft. [The mask is] easy to apply.”

If you want to keep your skin nourished and hydrated, sheet masks are a great (and easy!) addition to your skincare regimen. This much-loved mask is jam-packed with an impressive lineup of moisturizing properties that will give your fall and winter skin the boost it craves.

