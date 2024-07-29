Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Exclusive Deal! This Collagen Powder Helps Strengthen Hair, Nails and Skin

By
RajaniMD Collagen Powder
RajaniMD

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your hair, skin and nails healthy and strong is easier said than done. Most times, when you’re seeking a solution to revive dull strands and brittle nails, it requires adding multiple steps to your routine — which no one has time for! Lucky for us, the RajaniMD Collagen Powder supports healthy hair, skin and nails . . . and also helps reduce signs of aging. You can also nab it for $24 off when you shop with Us!

Related: These RajaniMD Sleep Capsules Can Help You Get a Good Night's Rest

Collagen is proven to help increase your hair’s proteins, which adds longer, thicker and fuller locks. It also supports healthy skin, nails and joints. Not sure how to add more collagen to your daily routine? That’s where RajaniMD’s Multi Collagen Peptides come to help. The powder formula includes five different sources of collagen such as hydrolyzed bovine beef, bone broth, chicken bone broth, eggshell membrane and hydrolyzed fish collagen. Each form of collagen is broken down to make it easier to absorb. You can also find 19 amino acids that add additional support for healthy hair, skin and nails.

Buy it! Get the RajaniMD Collagen Powder for $44.99 (originally $69) with our exclusive deal!

RajaniMD’s Collagen Powder is overflowing with benefits aside from supporting a healthy appearance. The powder boosts skin health thanks to the collagen peptides that bind to skin cells, ultimately increasing your skin’s strength, structure and elasticity. It also reduces signs of aging — you know, pesky skin wrinkles and sagging. RajaniMD also notes that reduced joint pain, gut health, muscle recovery, lung support and heart health are the top benefits of using the collagen powder.

The collagen powder is easy to use! Use one scoop in six to eight ounces of hot or cold water and mix. You can also use it in your favorite smoothies, protein shakes or coffee. RajaniMD recommends using the supplement for three to six weeks before noticing any visible changes.

It’s never been easier to keep your hair, skin, and nails healthier without adding multiple steps to your daily routine — make sure you’re stocked up on the RajaniMD Collagen Powder while it’s marked down, just for Us!

Buy it! Get the RajaniMD Collagen Powder for $44.99 (originally $69) with our exclusive deal!

Related: This $25 RajaniMD Lip Enhancer Gives You Fuller Lips Without the Filler

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9!

Deal of the Day

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!