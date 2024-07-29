Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your hair, skin and nails healthy and strong is easier said than done. Most times, when you’re seeking a solution to revive dull strands and brittle nails, it requires adding multiple steps to your routine — which no one has time for! Lucky for us, the RajaniMD Collagen Powder supports healthy hair, skin and nails . . . and also helps reduce signs of aging. You can also nab it for $24 off when you shop with Us!

Collagen is proven to help increase your hair’s proteins, which adds longer, thicker and fuller locks. It also supports healthy skin, nails and joints. Not sure how to add more collagen to your daily routine? That’s where RajaniMD’s Multi Collagen Peptides come to help. The powder formula includes five different sources of collagen such as hydrolyzed bovine beef, bone broth, chicken bone broth, eggshell membrane and hydrolyzed fish collagen. Each form of collagen is broken down to make it easier to absorb. You can also find 19 amino acids that add additional support for healthy hair, skin and nails.

RajaniMD’s Collagen Powder is overflowing with benefits aside from supporting a healthy appearance. The powder boosts skin health thanks to the collagen peptides that bind to skin cells, ultimately increasing your skin’s strength, structure and elasticity. It also reduces signs of aging — you know, pesky skin wrinkles and sagging. RajaniMD also notes that reduced joint pain, gut health, muscle recovery, lung support and heart health are the top benefits of using the collagen powder.

The collagen powder is easy to use! Use one scoop in six to eight ounces of hot or cold water and mix. You can also use it in your favorite smoothies, protein shakes or coffee. RajaniMD recommends using the supplement for three to six weeks before noticing any visible changes.

It’s never been easier to keep your hair, skin, and nails healthier without adding multiple steps to your daily routine — make sure you’re stocked up on the RajaniMD Collagen Powder while it’s marked down, just for Us!

