Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To say that the internet is saturated with skincare and medical advice is an understatement, especially when it comes to anti-aging skincare. Finding credible information is a challenge in itself — let alone finding effective products in a sea of “firming,” “plumping” and “lifting” claims. One of the best ways to avoid false promises and fads is to turn to the experts . . . Dr. Anil Rajani is one!

He may even be considered an expert of the experts. A peer-nominated nationwide poll recognized Dr. Rajani as one of the 10 best aesthetic injectors for seven years straight! Dr. Rajani, founder of RajaniMD, takes a holistic approach to beauty, skincare and wellness, specializing in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine.

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Rajani has helped more than 25,000 patients (and counting) achieve a naturally youthful appearance. His influence expanded to social media where he now has half a million Instagram followers and 800,000 YouTube subscribers! The most recent RajaniMD innovation, the PlasmaGLO LED Face and Jowl Mask, was staged at New York Fashion Week and already has loyal celebrity fans like the Hiltons. We want in!

“For more than 25 years, I’ve focused my professional attention on the science behind our top-quality beauty and wellness products, and I’m thrilled to be able to share what I’ve learned with you.” – Dr. Rajani.

And now we’re ready to share what he’s learned with you. Below are some of RajaniMD’s top products that we’re adding to cart!

PlasmaGLO LED Face and Jowl Mask

All it takes is 10 minutes, three to five times per week, to treat your jowls, neck, forehead lines, under-eye wrinkles and vertical lip lines. This FDA-cleared treatment is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in just six weeks! It has double the number of LED bulbs compared to other masks and utilizes an APEX GLO Technology™ to maximize absorption. The device can be used on your whole body, too — think tightening the skin above your knees and on your stomach and arms. Oh, and it’s 100% painless with zero side effects!

Get the PlasmaGLO LED Face and Jowl Mask for $425 at RajaniMD!

PlasmaRestore GLO Volufiline™ Cream

Skin naturally sags with age, but this “injection-free filler” cream combines vitamin C, silica, hyaluronic acid and phospholipids to plump, smooth, and lift. By supporting collagen production and fat pads, the skin becomes more elastic, soft, supple and hydrated — everything we want when it comes to looking younger. The formula also contains antioxidants for an all-around radiant glow!

Get the PlasmaRestore GLO Volufiline™ Cream for $285 at RajaniMD!

Multi Collagen Peptides Powder

This collagen peptide powder contains collagen from five sources, supporting your gut health, muscles, heart and lungs alongside your skin. It provides the three types of collagen (I, III and V) that bind to cells and restructure your skin, making it stronger, tighter and younger-looking! Proven to prevent visible signs of aging, you’ll be adding this powder to your protein shakes, smoothies, coffee and more!

Get the Multi Collagen Peptides Powder for $69 at RajaniMD!

Lip Enhancer

Everyone’s talking about lip fillers! This injection-free lip filler goes on just like a lip gloss, giving your lips a full, plump look without any of the harmful injection side effects. The formula contains a vitamin derivative that increases blood flow to your lips and plumps in just one to two minutes — it lasts for hours! When used long-term, a research study showed a 13.59% increase in midline lip size.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Lip Enhancer for $55 at RajaniMD!