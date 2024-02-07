Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Tired of wandering around department stores, aimlessly searching for your next cologne? Have you sniffed so many that all you’re left with is a sense of confusion and a vague headache? Don’t stress, and we’re here to help.

When you’re looking for the sexiest colognes for men, it can be hard to know which one to choose – there are so many, and after a while, they all start to smell the same. You know you like the look of one bottle, but when you try it, it’s definitely not your bag.

Before you grab the same old cologne you’ve always bought, take a look through our list of the sexiest colognes for men in 2024. We’ve got all of the details you need to know when choosing your next cologne, including the notes of each and what kind of man they’re meant for.

We guarantee that any one of these colognes will soon have you smelling amazing.

A Note on Fragrance Notes

You’ll notice we use the terms top notes, middle notes (or heart notes), and base notes when discussing the different scents of each cologne.

Every perfume or cologne is made up of what’s known as the Fragrance Pyramid. At the top, you have the top notes, in the middle, you have the middle or heart notes, and, you guessed it, the foundation of the pyramid has the base notes.

The notes at the top of the pyramid have a higher volatility, which means they evaporate faster and don’t last as long on your skin. Any notes at the bottom are much longer-lasting and are the ones you should really enjoy as they’ll be on your skin for a while.

Top Notes

These are the scents you’ll usually smell first when you take a whiff of cologne. They’re lighter than the other kinds of notes, and can be made up of citrus, herbs, and fruits.

Top notes usually evaporate quickly after about 5-15 minutes – that’s why it’s important to test a cologne for a while before you decide if you like it.

Common top notes: Lemon, Orange, Bergamot, Basil, and Lavender.

Middle Notes

Middle notes, or heart notes, are the next layer of scents in your cologne. They make up the main ‘heart’ of the fragrance, so if you don’t like these in the cologne you’re testing, maybe choose another one.

Middle notes keep some of the scents from the top notes in play, but bring about more depth, acting as a bridge between the lighter top notes and the deeper base notes.

Common middle notes: Jasmine, Cinnamon, Pepper, and Cardamom

Base Notes

Base notes work together to create the foundation of the fragrance. They’re usually the most heavy and rich of the scents, and they take a while to kick in.

These are the scents that sink into your skin and linger for longer. That’s why you’ll find a lot of base notes in the sexiest colognes are ones that women really tend to love.

Common base notes: Amber, Patchouli, Sandalwood, and Cedar.

Topping our list of the sexiest colognes for men in 2024 is Atlantis by Blu Atlas. That’s right, your favorite skincare brand also does a mouthwatering cologne. Inspired by the heady coastal jungles of Bali, this cologne is definitely a scent you won’t forget.

It balances bright and sensual notes for a fragrance that you can wear anywhere, anytime. Featuring juicy top notes of Bergamot, Lemon, and Blackcurrant, middle notes of fruity florals including Lavender, Clary Sage, Peach, and Apricot, and sexy base notes of Orris, Oakmoss, Violet, Ambrette Seed, and Musk, this scent will have everyone leaning in for more.

We love that this cologne is for the true adventurer, the guy who travels off the beaten track, but it’s also a scent that you can wear all day long at the office. It’s very superhero in its essence – office worker by day, intrepid adventurer by weekend, and smooth operator by night. There’s nothing sexier than that!

Don’t let its sleek matte black bottle and handy magnetic cap fool you – it’s understated design at its best, but it’s alluring and mysterious enough to draw eyes wherever you display it. Delivered in an exclusive padded black box, this cologne will have you feeling like you’re receiving a top-secret assignment – are you up to the task?

Nothing screams sexy cologne for men quite like one with a name like Aventus. It evokes a vision of a mighty warrior atop his noble steed, fighting through hell to save the world. If that’s the kind of guy you want to be (or at least smell like), then this one’s for you.

Inspired by the thrilling life of an emperor who waged war, peace and romance on his terms, riding with the wind at his back towards victory, Creed Aventus is certainly not a scent for the faint of heart. As the best-selling fragrance in the history of the brand, it’s an inspiring and powerful scent for those men who are brave enough to wear it.

Top notes of Apple, Bergamot, Blackcurrant Leaves and Pineapple give this cologne a fresh, juicy hit, whilst its middle notes of Birch, Jasmine, Patchouli, and Pink Berries provide an earthy, floral contrast. Rounding out the base are notes of Ambergris, Musk, Oakmoss, and Vanilla for a seductive, musky scent that’ll stay with you all day.

Not just deeply masculine in smell, this cologne also embodies the traditional masculine form in the shape of its bottle. Depicting a strong, solid set of what appears to be a masculine head and shoulders, the bottle also features a majestic symbol of an emperor on horseback, rearing before charging into battle. Ready to join him? Of course you are.

You’re probably already very familiar with this particular cologne as scenes of Johnny Depp moodily playing the guitar have been used everywhere to market its presence. Not that they needed to bother, as this seductive fragrance speaks for itself.

An absolute smash-hit when it was first released in 2015, it continues to be one of the most popular colognes for men – and once you smell it, it’s not hard to see why. Melding fresh, liberating notes with warm, oriental tones, this fragrance features top notes of Calabrian Bergamot and Pepper, and middle notes of Sichuan Pepper, Lavender, Pink Pepper, Vetiver, Patchouli, Geranium and Elemi. At its base, you’ll find deeper, lingering notes of Ambroxan, Cedar and Labdanum.

Designed to celebrate the skills and knowledge of only the best craftsmen, Sauvage is all about passion. Marketed as ‘the fragrance of a new frontier,’ this cologne also celebrates the beauty and possibility of wide-open spaces. It urges you to explore, to embrace, and to pursue everything that lights you up. Got goosebumps yet?

With nocturnal accents and an ‘animal attraction,’ Sauvage is a scent that you can wear on any occasion, but it might be best saved for a sultry, summer night when you want to really impress a certain someone. Go on, be wild, be fearless, be Sauvage.

1 Million by Paco Rabanne is another popular cologne you’ve likely seen around – after all, it’s a bottle that you definitely can’t miss! Inspired by a solid gold ingot, the packaging really does tell you all you need to know about this cologne. It’s bold, it’s powerful, it’s attention-grabbing. And that’s just the beginning.

The notes that make this cologne what it is include an enticing blend of sparkling citrus, heady spice, and rugged leather. The top notes are Blood Mandarin and Grapefruit, with a refreshing hint of Mint. The middle notes are Cinnamon and Rose with plenty of spicy aromas, and the base notes feature Amber, Leather, Indian Patchouli, and some provocative woody notes.

With a scent combination like that, it’s no wonder that this is considered one of the sexiest colognes for men. If the gold bar bottle didn’t draw you in, then the fragrance itself definitely will. Marketed by Paco Rabanne as an expression of ‘power, flamboyance, and audacity,’ 1 Million is for bad boys who know what they want and will stop at nothing to get it.

If you like the sound of that, then get your hands on this cologne ASAP. Not only will it give you a scent that turns heads, it’ll also look cool on your bedroom shelf. If you really want to showcase your masculinity, may we suggest buying multiple bottles and stacking them together for a true display of wealth and power?

Known for its covetable collection of products that epitomize modern glamor and luxury, the Tom Ford brand is in a league of its own. To own a Tom Ford cologne is a strong marker of success, and this particular fragrance, Tuscan Leather, is one of the sexiest scents in the brand’s luxury cologne offering.

There’s something about the scent of leather that really gets people going. It’s seductive with a hint of bad-boy, and brings to mind visions of power and luxury that everyone wants a piece of. Merging this intoxicating leather scent with Jasmine and Black Suede creates a warm and spicy scent that’s absolutely to die for.

Featuring top notes of Saffron, Thyme, and succulent Raspberry, with middle notes of Olibanum and Jasmine, this opulent cologne is rounded out with base notes of Leather, Suede, Amber, and sigh-inducing Woody aromas. Marketed as a primal creation that is raw yet refined and sensual yet sophisticated, this cologne is definitely one of the sexier colognes that men can buy.

Designed with the sleek, powerful shape of a chess piece in mind, the bottle of this cologne really embodies the mysteries of the masculine. It’s for those captivating and intelligent men who are willing to play the long game to get what they want in life.

A sexier take on the original Yves Saint Laurent Y cologne, this upgraded Intense version is one that will be sure to turn heads. A powerful and highly sensual interpretation of its predecessor, this cologne adds Blue Juniper for extra spice and raw sexuality.

It features top notes of Ginger, Bergamot and Juniper Berries which lend it a juicy, spicy scent upon first sniff. Go deeper, and you’ll find the herbaceous middle notes of Sage, Geranium, and Lavender. The base notes of Vetiver, Patchouli and Cedar give it a woody fragrance that’s hard to stay away from.

In keeping with the iconic bottle of the original Y cologne, this Intense Eau De Parfum has the same shape you know and love, but with a darker twist. Instead of leaving a little transparency in the glass, this bottle is a deep dark shade of night-blue all the way through. Think mystery, think daring, think sexy.

Bringing in Lenny Kravitz as this cologne’s frontman is a stroke of genius – they say he’s the embodiment of everything this fragrance sets out to be. He’s daring, determined, cool and charismatic, and is always pushing the boundaries to meet any and all challenges. If you yearn to be in the same league as Lenny, then this cologne is the one for you.

This one’s a bit of an oldie, but it’s still in our list of the sexiest colognes for men because it’s a classic scent that does not steer you wrong. With contrasting hints of Apple and Sandalwood, this hugely popular cologne is the epitome of refined masculinity.

With a collection of fruity top notes featuring Apple, Plum, Lemon, Bergamot, Oakmoss, and Geranium, at first sniff it might seem a bit fruitier than you’d expect. However as it wears, you’ll notice the enticing middle notes of Cinnamon, Mahogany, and Carnation.

The deeper base notes of Vanilla, Sandalwood, Cedar, Vetiver, and Olive Tree give this cologne its sexy, masculine scent. It’s a delicious blend of warm, woody scents that stay with you as you go about your day. With Sandalwood, Vetiver and Cedar at its base, it’s sure to be a hit as these are some of the most alluring masculine notes out there.

Although the design of the bottle is pretty simple, it’s an absolutely classic shape that everyone will recognise. If you’ve had this cologne before, it might be time to purchase it again for the ultimate nostalgic throwback.

Another good old classic, Bleu de Chanel makes a comeback in our list of sexiest colognes because of its captivating composition. This timeless scent lends an intensely masculine aroma to anyone who wears it – it just oozes confidence, and what’s sexier than confidence?

Opening with the powerful freshness of citrus-scented top notes, Grapefruit and Lemon, the first hit of this scent also includes a hint of Mint and Pink Pepper. The middle notes feature a spicy array of aromas, including Ginger, Nutmeg, and Jasmine for a depth that you wouldn’t expect with so many lighter top notes.

As it settles in, this fragrance delivers sensual woody base notes in the form of Incense, Vetiver, Cedar, Sandalwood, Patchouli, Labdanum, and White Musk – a heady concoction that’s just dying to ensnare the senses of anyone who happens to be close by.

Housed in a strong, simple bottle of deep and mysterious blue, this scent is definitely one to try if you haven’t already. A classic for a reason, this cologne is ideal for your next date night because it’ll give you a boost of confidence and a lasting scent that will be with you wherever the night takes you.

Forget dark and mysterious masculinity, this fragrance is all about competition, exploration, and getting out on the waves (hence its name). Similar to its namesake high tech racing yacht, Prada Luna Rossa Ocean will give you the thrill of the open seas and spark infectious joy in everyone you meet.

With fresh and fruity top notes of Bergamot, Pink Pepper, and Artemisia, the first splash of this scent delivers a refreshing aroma. Once you reach the middle notes of Lavender, Iris, Sage, Suede, and Saffron, you’ll get a whiff of the deeper, more sensual floral accents here.

Several layers down from the citrus notes are the base notes of Musk, Haitian Vetiver, Patchouli, and a decadent layer of Caramel. Blended together, all of these levels create an impossibly fun and sexy fragrance.

Designed for those men who like to push the limits and are always game for exploring new horizons, Luna Rossa Ocean rises to any challenge, taking you and your active lifestyle to exciting new heights.

A bold blend of tropical and woody scents, this particular version of Ralph Lauren Polo just oozes sex appeal. It’s daring, it’s modern, it’s sophisticated – it’s everything you aspire to be in one sleek bottle.

Featuring an intriguing combination of fresh, fruity scents and darker sensual notes, this fragrance has that ‘je ne sais quoi’ about it that makes it perfect for the modern urban man. With top notes of Iced Mango, Tangerine, and Lemon, you’ll get a hit of tantalizing tropicana upon first sniff.

Its middle notes include Tonka Bean, Spanish Sage, and Silver Armoise for an earthy, sexy addition, and at its base, it champions Sandalwood and Patchouli Noir – a couple of the sexiest masculine scents in the perfume game.

The bottle this cologne comes in is one you know and love, but with a dark twist. There are no bright blues, grassy greens, or striking reds here, Polo Black is all black, all day. It features the iconic logo in glossy silver, and the slightly rounded edges of the bottle hint at a sexy softness under that hard exterior.

What could possibly be more masculine than a cologne that comes in a bottle shaped like a fist? Only the Brave from Diesel is a unique and provocative scent that represents the ultimate in masculinity – victory, strength, and conviction.

There have been a few iterations of this epically popular fragrance, but we’re taking it back to where it all began and keeping the original scent on our list – and for good reason. With its top notes of Amalfi Lemon and Mandarin Orange, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is just another fruity fragrance. But you’d be wrong.

At its heart, this cologne features notes of Violet and Virginia Cedar, with a pop of Coriander thrown in. Even if you don’t care for this polarizing herb, it blends in well with the sensual base notes of Amber, Leather, French Labdanum, Benzoin, and Styrax.

These scents work together to deliver you a veritable cocktail of sexiness that’s magnetic and explosive. Ask any woman what their favorite men’s scent is, and many of them will mention this iconic cologne. Go on, be brave and give this fragrance a try today.

The name of this cologne couldn’t get any more masculine, and neither could the shape of the bottle it comes in. Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier pays tribute to the masculine by taking inspiration from the somewhat unconventional vision of masculinity, the sailor.

This scent comes in a bottle shaped like a male torso, complete with a striped sailor’s shirt – something that Jean Paul Gaultier himself depicts as an emblem of both freedom and seduction. In true seafaring fashion, the cologne itself is a true siren-song to any who smell it, urging those around you to get a closer smell.

It includes fresh floral top notes of Lavender, Mint, Cardamom, Bergamot, and Artemisia that blend with middle notes of Cinnamon, Orange Blossom, and Caraway for a fresh, yet enticing scent. Rounding out the scent are base notes of Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Amber, Sandalwood, and Cedar to bring out the raw masculinity in any guy.

Designed to encapsulate what it is to be a man, in every way, shape, and form, this fragrance is for the modern man who’s intense yet sensible, and masculine yet gentle. It encourages you to find your own version of masculinity and lead the way in your life.

Named for the Greek god of love himself, Eros by Versace is no doubt one of the sexiest colognes for men. A fragrance for those who are bold and passionate, this is a luxurious blend of woody and oriental scents.

Refreshing top notes of Mint, Green Apple, and Lemon blend well with the middle notes of Tonka Bean, Ambroxan, and Geranium for an intriguing scent profile. Add in the base notes of Madagascar Vanilla, two types of Cedar – Virginian, and Atlas – Vetiver, and Oakmoss and you have a winning combination of virility and masculinity.

In keeping with its long fascination with Greek mythology, the Versace Eros bottle is reminiscent of a love tonic straight from a secretive apothecary. Featuring Versace’s Medusa-inspired logo front and center, and accents of bright gold, this ocean blue tinted glass bottle is definitely a statement piece to be displayed proudly.

If your goal is to be the triumphant seducer who captures the attention of everyone around him, this fragrance embodies this. It’ll leave you with an aura of sublime masculinity and sensuality.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cologne scent are women most attracted to?

Women tend to be mostly attracted to scents that have notes of Cedar, Sandalwood, and Vanilla, but of course, it depends on their personal preference.

What is the best way to try out a cologne?

It’s a good idea to use a blotter first to see if you like the scent of the cologne. Spray it onto the paper and if you like the smell of it, try it on your skin next, spraying it a couple of times on your wrist.

How can I make my cologne last longer on my skin?

To make your cologne last longer, you can try using a moisturizer before you spray your cologne to give it something to cling to. You can also opt for oil-based fragrances instead of water-based as they tend to last longer on the skin.

What’s the difference between Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette?

The key difference is that Eau de Parfum is made with 15%-20% perfume oils, and Eau de Toilette is made with only 10%. This means that Eau de Parfum has a higher concentration and will usually last longer.

Where should I apply my cologne?

The best areas to apply cologne are on your neck, the crease of your arm (inner elbow), and your wrist. These are places with high body heat, which will warm the fragrance and allow it to come through best.