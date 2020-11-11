We Seriously Heart This Fan-Favorite Sweater From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how some people say they wear their heart on their sleeve? Well, what about on the front of your sweater instead? We know it’s just a saying about being honest and vulnerable with your feelings, but really — do you own any sweaters with hearts on them? Because if we’re being honest, they can be pretty dang cute!

There is sometimes a fear with designs like hearts and stars that a piece can come across as juvenile, no matter how much you like the idea of it. Some brands lean a little too far into the whole childlike wonder thing, making everything a little cartoonish. This top-rated sweater on Amazon, however, will show you how to make a heart design so, so chic!

Get the Shermie Pullover Cute Heart Sweater for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This fan-favorite Shermie sweater checks all of the boxes when it comes to a nice pullover sweater. It’s warm and comfy, it has a relaxed but not bulky fit, it’s lightweight and it has a ribbed neckline and hem, plus ribbed cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves. It has just the right length and thickness too where you can easily tuck it into your pants or leave it out for equally cute styling!

That big heart detail in the center though? That’s the real stunner. It’s adorable and sophisticated at the same time, and when you take a closer look, it only gets better. The heart has a heavier knit pattern, really making it pop — and really making our own heart skip a beat!

Get the Shermie Pullover Cute Heart Sweater for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is available in six colors, all with contrasting heart designs. Your options are beige with a black heart, white with a red heart, navy with a white heart, grey with a white heart or one of the two black versions, one with a white heart and the other with a purple heart. You’ll notice that covers only half of the options available on the Amazon page, so make sure to check out the remaining six for different heart designs that are equally cute!

This sweater is ready to go everywhere with you. Wear it over stretchy leggings for Thanksgiving dinner or with the front tucked into jeans for a walk around town as you step on all of the crunchy leaves. It’s ready to be gifted to someone else too — we know we’d love to unwrap one come holiday time!

Get the Shermie Pullover Cute Heart Sweater for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Shermie here and shop other pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to browse through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!