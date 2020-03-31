Make Social Media Management a Career With This Program

Us Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Social media has come a long way over the years. What used to be a platform to showcase your family’s latest trip to Hawaii is now a full-blown, game-changing marketing tool. That’s because today, we use social media outlets like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to promote products, run businesses and build brands. And while most of these platforms are easy to use, navigating them from a business standpoint can be a little overwhelming and there are many common mistakes you can make that prohibit you from thriving in the digital world.

Whether you’re building a brand from scratch or creating content to support an already existing business, being able to use social media to your advantage is crucial to your success. But instead of aimlessly posting, liking and following, why not get on the right track and do things the right way?

That’s where The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle comes into play. This unique seven-course program provides you with invaluable insight into how to effectively use the most popular online platforms to your advantage with hands-on activities, easy-to-follow lessons and eye-opening content. Led by Ali Mirza, a social marketing industry expert and CEO and founder of iSocialYou, these courses will show you what it takes to run a social media campaign, build a loyal following and maintain a strong online presence.

At a time when so many people’s jobs are in jeopardy, the opportunity to open your professional horizons on social media couldn’t have come at a better time. Plus, with the extra free time you have on your hands these days, acquiring a set of skills like social media management is totally attainable — and a welcome change to the hours of Netflix binging you’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks.

Wondering what it means to be a real social media manager? Keep reading to learn all the awesome ways you can kick some serious butt on the many online platforms you have right at your fingertips.

Creating a Reputable Presence Online

Don’t think you have enough followers to catch anyone’s attention in the digital space? Even if the only person to comment on your Instagram photos is your mom, you can still turn your account into an attention-grabbing, money-making platform. Through multiple courses included in The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle, you’ll learn how to get into the game and use your Instagram account to your advantage! From understanding the right hashtags to use to creating engaging content, you’ll finally gain an understanding of how to turn something as casual as Instagram posts into a lucrative marketing tool.

Through the game-changing social media manager bundle, you’ll also learn how to gain a following online and direct your content, posts and more to the right audience. From building your email list to creating compelling, call-to-action offers, you’ll find out how to create a killer email campaign to guide traffic to your landing pages and social media accounts.

Building a Brand

Creating a following for your business is more than just posting about your product. It’s about curating eye-catching content, engaging posts and more. And to do that, you need to have certain verbiage and imagery — all part of a cohesive brand that people will start to recognize and trust.

Over the course of 48 lessons, you’ll learn what it takes to be your own boss, creating a complete business plan that will help you build your brand and make it thrive in the online space. You’ll become privy to the tools available to you to keep you more productive, allowing you to maintain your voice on your many social media accounts.

Master the Art of Online Marketing

Marketing today isn’t what it used to be. You have an incredible arsenal of tools at your fingertips, and social media is easily the most effective one. Long gone are the days of paying a fortune to get websites to mention your product — you can easily use posts, emails and more to promote your brand without paying a penny.

The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle is chock-full of easy-to-follow lessons that teach you how to gain attention from the right people online and veer them toward your social media accounts and landing pages. Even if you’ve used online content to advertise your business before, you’ll learn how to effectively use blogs, email outreach and social media marketing to create credibility and trust between you and your prospective clients. You’ll also learn how to optimize your content and increase traffic to your sites using Google Analytics, giving you a deeper understanding of how to reach the right clientele.

If you’re looking for a great way to promote your business or expand your brand, learning how to use online platforms as a marketing tool is crucial — especially since you can do it all from home.

Right now, you can get The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle for just $29.

Prices subject to change.