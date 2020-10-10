This Soft Sweater’s Billowing Sleeves Are Worthy of the Runway

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think standout, fabulous, photo-worthy pieces, what do you picture? Something flashy, something loud and something that’s probably pretty uncomfortable, right? When we think models on the catwalk, we usually think avant garde pieces we wouldn’t even be able to figure out how to put on in real life!

There is, however, a way to capture those couture runway vibes without a high-fashion designer by your side. Think more of an everyday, casual version. Something that’s still uncommon and wow-worthy but still comfy and super easy to slip on whenever you need it. This sweater knows what we’re talking about!

Get the Soulomelody Oversized Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater for just $32 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Everything you love about a sweater is packed into this Soulomelody piece, including soft materials, a little stretch and a cozy warmth. Every other detail is elevated to the extreme. Even the boat neckline will earn you so many style points, able to be pulled down a shoulder whenever.

The knit of this pullover sweater is another huge standout. It forms a unique, curving pattern, almost wave-like in design, and includes perforated accents as the crests. This is emphasized even further by the hemline, which is scalloped to perfectly work with the curves of the knit. We also love how this hem hangs loose and isn’t banded, allowing it to add to the drapey, carefree look and feel of this piece!

Perhaps our favorite feature, however, is the sleeves. They’re batwing sleeves with dropped shoulders, and the extra fabric creates amazing volume all the way down the arm, only tapering in again at the ribbed cuff at the wrist for a little balloon effect — and so you can still use your hands. You can also push the cuff up your forearm and let it hide under the billowing fabric surrounding it!

See what we’re talking about when we say this sweater has designer vibes now? Everyone’s going to want a second look at this beauty, and that goes for whichever color you choose to buy. There are six currently available: black, blue, grey, khaki, white and a rusty orange. Grab every shade for yourself or dress your crew up in coordinating ‘fits. Bridesmaids gifts, anyone?

