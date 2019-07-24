



The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong and just when we think we’ve spotted every last future addition to our wardrobe, another one pops out at us and is screaming “savings!” at the top of its lungs. Music to our ears! That’s exactly how we came across these beloved bottoms that we are adding to our cart right now!

The SPANX Distressed Skinny Jeans are a fan favorite, and we’re pretty sure the reasoning lies within the name. They’re SPANX jeans! That’s how we automatically know these will be the most flattering jeans we’ve ever owned. But unlike with some pairs of SPANX, we’re not saving these jeans for special occasions. They’re crazy comfortable, so if you’re looking for a wardrobe staple, look no further! The best part? These jeans are over 30% off in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Get the SPANX Distressed Skinny Jeans (originally $128) for just $86 at Nordstrom!

These blue jeans are made of a super stretchy denim that can be compared to leggings and yoga pants, but only in feel. They look like any other pair of jeans (except better)! They even have distressed details and real pockets in the back! This means we don’t need to save them for lazy lounging, casual runs or workouts at the gym. We can wear them as we would any other jean, but with less discomfort, of course!

As expected of anything SPANX, these skinny jeans have shaping support throughout, helping to control and smooth out areas such as our stomach, hips, thighs and backside. They’re not going to suck us in to the point where we feel like we’re wearing a corset and have to worry about our internal organs, though. They do just enough to cinch us in, helping to pull together our entire ensemble!

Also helping to smooth everything out is the pull-on waistband, eliminating the need for a zip and button fly closure, and therefore eliminating the bulk they create, sticking out from under our top and digging into our skin. When we’re wearing these jeans, our tops will drape more effortlessly and our confidence will just shoot up!

See it: Get the SPANX Distressed Skinny Jeans (originally $128) for just $86 at Nordstrom!

So many shoppers are making these jeans a part of their everyday wardrobe, loving how they can even wear them for traveling and feel like they’re wearing pajamas while looking like a million bucks. At their core, these pants are blue jeans, so they’re going to go with almost any other piece we own. Even pairing them with a crew neck sweatshirt and sneakers will look like a fashion statement. Throw a velvet or silky scrunchie in your hair or around your wrist to perfect travel-chic style!

It’s just as easy to create a dressier outfit with these SPANX jeans. With a pair of sleek mules on our feet and a flowy camisole hanging and swaying loosely over our waistband, we’ll be ready for a brunch date and we’re not afraid to order extra ice cream on our waffles!

The opportunity to grab at least one pair of these SPANX jeans for way under $100 won’t last very long, and they may even sell out before the Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends, so find your corresponding size in the size guide and get shopping!

See it: Get the SPANX Distressed Skinny Jeans (originally $128) for just $86 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from SPANX here and other jeans here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!