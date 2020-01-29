Proof You Don’t Need a $150 Toothbrush to Get a Stunning Smile

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

From fancy toothbrushes and water picks to expensive teeth-whitening kits, getting your teeth to sparkle when you smile is no easy task — at least for your wallet anyway! Believe it or not, you don’t have to fork over crazy amounts of cash to keep your mouth in tip-top shape and you certainly don’t have to run to pricey dental appointments either. In fact, you can maintain a beautiful, radiant smile for less than that bar tab you racked up at your girl’s night last weekend.

Saving money on dental hygiene isn’t what it used to be. If you’ve been stuck using cheap drug-store toothbrushes every night in order to stay on budget, have we got exciting news for you! Say hello to the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush! This state-of-the-art electric brush will leave you with that after-the-dentist clean feeling after each and every brush. And while it may look like a regular electric brush at first glance, it can do an array of different things — making it so you don’t have to spend copious amounts of money on other dental hygiene products.

While some people believe “expensive” means “better,” you know the value of a seriously killer bargain, and the AquaSonic brush is the perfect example of this. Stop paying tons of your hard-earned cash on products and procedures that you can employ just as easily at home for a fraction of the price. Who knows, maybe you can use that extra dough on some new headshots because you’re definitely going to want to show off that glowing smile.

Save on whitening treatments.

Look, we all love the occasional glass of red wine (or three, let’s keep it real). But pair that with the cup or two of coffee you have every morning and you’ll earn yourself a dull, yellow grin in no time. But as damaging as these drinks can be to the color of your teeth, you shouldn’t have to give them up just to maintain a sparkling smile. And you definitely shouldn’t be spending a fortune on fancy whitening treatments just to keep up with the damage.

Instead of paying for those LED light whitening systems and gel trays, why not whiten your teeth while you’re doing your regular old brushing routine? The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush can significantly reverse color damage to your teeth thanks to its powerful 40,000 VPN motor. This vigorous movement can dissolve stubborn stains and whiten your teeth simultaneously, completely negating the need for expensive whitening treatments.

Limit those pricey trips to the dentist.

There are a number of reasons why running to the dentist never makes it to the top of your to-do list. Even if it’s just a regular teeth-cleaning, there’s just something about sitting in that dentist chair that can give you the willies! And if you have to go in to fill in a cavity or get a root canal, forget it — you’ll likely put off that visit till the year 2021 if you can help it! And on top of all that, these visits can end up costing quite a bit and chances are, you’d rather spend that money just about anywhere else.

Thanks to the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you can get an incredible clean in between basic dentist visits every single time you use it. With the brush’s soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, you can completely tailor your brushing to match your specific brushing needs. And in as little as one week, you’ll significantly improve your gum health which means a brighter smile and fresher breath. It’s basically a win-win if you ask us.

You don’t have to buy the same stuff over and over again.

Buying the same things over and over again like toothbrushes is just plain silly. While a few bucks for a new brush seems cheap, doing this every few weeks can seriously add up over time. Instead, why not pay an incredibly low price of $39.99 once for a toothbrush of way higher quality? It’s pretty much a no-brainer.

But on top of getting the advanced dental tool, you’ll also get 8 Dupont brush heads, saving you even more money in the long run. These portable heads are ideal for times you need to share the brush or if you need to take one with you on-the-go.

Normally, a toothbrush of this caliber can set you back a hundred bucks or more. But if you act fast, you can snag the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and the included travel case and brush heads for just $39.99 — that’s over 70% off its retail price!

Prices subject to change.