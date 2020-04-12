Real fitness enthusiasts take their workouts seriously. And that means no distractions. One of the best ways to maintain a laser-like focus is to block out the outside world with headphones. But workout headphones are tricky. Some are great for the gym, while others are better for running or CrossFit. What are the best headphones for athletes? We’ve rounded up a bunch of top-flight contenders that are guaranteed to work as hard as you do.

First and foremost, headphones need to be lightweight and comfortable to be truly great for athletes. You need to be able to move, sweat, and work without ever really knowing they’re there. This eliminates a lot of corded and over-ear headphones right off the bat.

So here are the eight best headphones for athletes you can buy on Amazon. You’ll want them for their sweat-resistance and secure design. All are wireless, connecting to your phone via Bluetooth. And all are made to stay out of sight and out of mind. They’ll give you the focus you need, and the performance you demand.

The Best Headphones for Athletes

Some of our favorite brands are here, including:

…and more. But over-ear headphones can work in certain situations, such as those days at the gym when you’re just moving from station to station. So just to make sure we’ve covered all our bases, we included Beats. Just in case.

Because another thing about good headphones for athletes is they need to be sturdy and durable. When you’re out there pumping and sweating, grunting and working, headphones, earbuds, pods, whatever—they’re gonna fall out. They’re going to be punished. They’re going to work.

So they’re bound to hit the floor. And the last thing you want is your prized $1,000 Sennheisers falling off your head and landing on the mat, court, or track. So we’ve left out the super-pricey, studio-quality headphones designed strictly for superior sound.

We also avoided, for the most part, the off-brand earbuds that glut the market right now. Inexpensive and serviceable, these headphones—and it seems there are literally thousands of them on Amazon—are great because if they break, get lost, or just plain suck, it’s not like you spent a ton of money on them. Right? But usually, they end up not being that great of a deal—because you have to keep buying them over and over. Or buy them two at a time, bracing for the impending failure.

So we’ve stuck to brands we know and trust. We did include a couple of lower-priced brands that get great reviews from Amazon users because not everyone wants to spend a lot of money on workout ‘phones. And some of them are fine.

But if you’re in the market for a fantastic set of Bluetooth headphones to augment your fitness routine, check out our list of the best headphones for athletes.

Best Earbuds

Jaybird Vista

The perfect workout headphones. Jaybirds have long been among our favorites—and the Vistas take their rightful place in the lineup. Waterproof, crush-proof, drop-proof, and sweat-proof, they’re among the smallest and lightest premium headphones on the market.

Get It: Pick up Jaybird Vista Earbuds ($180) at Amazon

Best Neckband Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins PI4

Sublime sound. Supreme fit. Simple-connect. PI4s are what all other neckband headphones strive to be. 14mm drivers pack full sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling keeps you in the zone, and 12-hour battery life lets you go all day long without missing a beat.

Get It: Pick up Bowers & Wilkins PI4 ($299) at Amazon

Best Design

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds

The acoustic package is designed to deliver sound so clear and powerful it will motivate you to go faster, lift heavier, and train longer. There are four colors available. To save $60, you should pick up up the Limited Edition Ultraviolet pair.

Get It: Save 30% on Bose SoundSport Free ($139; was $199) at Amazon

Best Price on a Name Brand

Anker Soundbuds Curve

This is a great price for a respected brand. The ultra-elastic outer ring produces deep bass, while the flexible composite bio-cellulose dome delivers mids and highs with phenomenal clarity. BASSUP technology delivers 43 percent more bass than previous models. So it’s perfect for noisy gyms.

Get It: Pick up Anker Soundbuds Curve ($18; was $27) at Amazon

Most Affordable Bose Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

You could pay a LOT more than this and get legendary Bose sound and quality—but why? Excellent audio, super-comfortable, and sweat- and weather-resistant. Available in three colors, they’re on sale at press time for $30 off.

Get It: Save 23% on Bose SoundSport Wireless ($129) at Amazon

Best Midrange Neckband Headphones

TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones

With active noise-cancelling and enhanced voice pick-up, these will take you much further than less expensive neckband options. You get a full charge in just two hours, and 16 hours of playback (with ANC off; 8 hours if on).

Get It: Pick up TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones ($48) at Amazon

Best Overall Deal

TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds

A full 50 percent off at press time, the Qi-enabled TOZOs own more than 33,000 reviews on Amazon—and snare an excellent 4.3 rating. And 70 percent of those are for five stars. So even at full price, Amazon reviewers think they’re great.

Get It: Save 50% on TAZO T10 Earbuds ($40; was $81) at Amazon

Best for Budget Headphones

LETSCOM IPX7 Wireless Sport Earphones

These super-affordable headphones have all the features you’re looking for: Bluetooth connectivity, sweat- and waterproof, decent sound, noise-cancelling, and a built-in mic. But they’re a fraction of the cost of the name brands.

Get It: Pick up LETSCOM IPX7 Sport Earphones ($20) at Amazon