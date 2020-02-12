The Surprising Things You Can Do After Mastering Adobe Suite

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

No matter what line of work you find yourself in these days, there’s no denying that having skills “outside the box” can often be the key to you advancing in your career. And included in these valuable skill sets is knowing how to navigate your way around widely-used interfaces and programs like Adobe Suite’s Photoshop. But before you write off learning the program because you don’t work in graphic design or visual arts in general, you may want to reconsider how incredibly valuable understanding this suite of programs really is.

When most people think of Adobe Suite, they think of Photoshop, which is easily the most-used photo-editing program on the planet. But this software is so much more than a tool that helps you touch up your latest vacation photos or edit out unsightly facial blemishes. The wide array of programs included in the suite can actually do incredible things that you never even knew you needed.

But don’t be intimidated by the vast capabilities of Photoshop! Sure, it seems like a lot to learn at first, but instead of mindlessly navigating the software and teaching yourself what you believe is the right way to do things, why not make things easy on yourself with The Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud Certification Bundle? This awesome 8-course program teaches you how to get around all of Adobe Suite’s Photoshop programs, enabling you to get the most out of all its incredible features.

Tailor your online content in every way.

Whether you run your own business or maintain a personal blog for fun, creating content online can be incredibly rewarding. But instead of forking up tons of money to create a website, why not build one yourself exactly the way you want it? With The Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud Certification Bundle, you’ll not only learn how to edit photos, but you’ll also become privy to why and how important changes can be made.

In the bundle’s Photoshop CC: Adjustment Layers, Blending Modes & Masks program, you’ll master three of Adobe Photoshop’s most essential features through two hours of content and 28 helpful lectures. You’ll learn all about the importance of contrast, color grading and blending, turning regular photos into true works of art.

Take your social media content to a whole new level.

Look, we’re in the age of Instagram filters whether you like it or not. And with such incredible cameras on our smartphones these days, the pressure to post stunning, flawless photos is at an all-time high. But why rely on run-of-the-mill editing programs when you can use Adobe Photoshop’s wide array of editing features?

In the Adobe Certification Bundle, you’ll learn all about high-end beauty retouching in over six hours of content, gaining an understanding of light, contrast and color. You’ll also learn how to focus in on and perfect the tiniest of details in your photos, using the program’s healing brush tool, spot healing brush tool and patch tool, just to name a few. You’ll also learn how to easily grab RAW photos straight from your camera, making the editing process that much easier. That’s right, there’s a new Instagram Queen in town.

Learn to edit your photos with a professional eye.

Even if you know the basics of photo-editing and can get around Photoshop just fine, there are things photo-editing professionals just do better — until now, that is. In The Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud Certification Bundle, you’ll learn firsthand how to polish images to a degree you never could before under the guidance of professional Photoshop retoucher, Marcin Mikus. Along with seven hours of content and access to 75 lectures, you’ll be able to get your hands on real image examples to practice your retouching skills with everything from landscapes to portraits and so much more.

Create high-quality images before you even use Photoshop.

Garnering great images isn’t all about editing in post. It’s also about having a keen eye and a solid understanding of shadows, light and exposure. If you’ve been yearning to hone in on your photography skills, let this Adobe Photoshop Bundle show you the way! You’ll get the skinny on everything it takes to capture a great photo and what’s necessary to make it stand out when it’s finished. And after watching exactly how a professional photographer and instructor likes to polish their photos, you’ll gain invaluable insight, changing your whole perspective on the art of imagery moving forward.

Master the art of topography and animated GIFs.

Adobe Photoshop isn’t all about photos, it’s also about getting creative with other forms of imagery like animated GIFs, fonts and layouts. The Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud Certification Bundle includes an entire course that hones in on the advanced capabilities of Photoshop that can help you create all kinds of one-of-a-kind content. From exploring different typography to practicing with various design assets, you’ll start to develop your very own design style and aesthetic that goes far beyond photo-editing.

Think you’re ready to dive into the dynamic world of Adobe Photoshop? Well, now’s the time! If you act fast, you can snag The Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud Certification Bundle valued at $1,600 for just $34. Yes, you read that right — it’s an incredible 97% off!

