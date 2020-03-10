Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whether you’re saving some of your dinner for lunch tomorrow or taking a plate to-go from your mom’s house, plastic wrap sure does come in handy from time to time. But even if you use a tiny bit of the stuff, its effect on the environment is pretty significant. That’s because it takes around 1,000 years for plastic to decompose, meaning it’s just sitting in landfills, oceans and wherever else, turning our beautiful earth into a giant trash can.

While thinking about plastic’s negative impact on our planet can feel overwhelming, knowledge is power! And there are little things you can do in your everyday life to slow down this ever-popular pollutant — like trading out your plastic wrap for reusable lids! These eco-friendly Food Guard Lids are unique in that they’re super-stretchy and can fit on virtually any bowl, dish, or container you have, eliminating the need for disposable covers like plastic wrap or foil. And with five fun colors to choose from in each pack, these things are undeniably more fun.

Comprised of BPA-free platinum grade silicone, these reusable lids are completely safe to leave around your food and they’re even microwave and dishwasher. And they’re somewhat “sticky” nature lets them really grab onto whatever surface they’re placed on, keeping your contents fresh and protected. And don’t worry about having to replace them all the time — no matter how many times you stretch these things, they’ll keep their shape and won’t appear worn-out at all.

In addition to being a friend to the environment, these Food Guard Lids save you serious cash since you’ll never need to run to the store for more plastic wrap again. Just one five-pack of these eco-friendly lids costs $16.99, 15% off their regular price.

Switching over to reusable lids is a great way to dip your toes into the eco-friendly pond but why stop there? From investing in energy-efficient appliances to stocking up your fridge with locally-grown produce, a green kitchen may be a lot easier to maintain than you think. And to back it up, we’ve got five great tips to help make your kitchen a friend to the environment.

Switch to plant-based, non-toxic cleaners.

Ever take a gander at the ingredients in that counter disinfectant you’ve been using? Hello, toxic chemicals! The harmful compounds found in many dishwashing detergents, cleaners and soaps are horrible for the environment, so what makes you think they’re safe for you to touch and breathe in? While sometimes chemicals are needed to kill particularly icky germs (raw chicken juice — need we say more?), natural options are great for everyday cleaning.

For an everyday counter-top cleaner, try mixing up your own concoction using things like vinegar, baking soda, lemon and essential oils! There are tons of different cleaner recipes out there, perfect for keeping your kitchen clean without harming the environment.

Hit up the farmer’s market for locally-grown produce.

Your neighborhood’s farmer’s market is great — and not just for taking cute selfies with flowers for the gram. Buying locally-grown fruits and veggies means they didn’t fly in from other countries, putting out harmful emissions via planes, trucks and more. And if you like your food without harmful pesticides, buying local is ideal. Since they didn’t already travel a long way to get to you, they won’t spoil as soon as you bring them home as other organic products often do.

Adjust your cooking methods.

This ain’t your mother’s kitchen — there are all kinds of energy-efficient appliances out there! Instead of heating up the oven for a measly plate of nachos, try using a smaller convection oven — it works just as well and uses a fraction of the energy. But if you do need to use that giant oven of yours, try to make the most out of it by putting in a few dishes at once, cutting the cooking time down significantly. Not only is this a great way to help the environment, your monthly energy bill will be smaller as well.

When you’re done with it, compost it!

If the idea of composting your leftovers is a little hippie-dippie, hear us out. Even if you aren’t growing all your own produce (hello, apartment life), saving your leftover coffee grounds and apple cores can serve as great fertilizer for any little plants you have growing outside. If you have the space in your kitchen, designate a little trash can for compost — it’s better to feed plants with it than send it off to the landfill, right?

Invest in the things you’re going to use every day.

Whether it’s shopping bags, dish rags, or spatulas — there are some things you know with certainty that you’ll need forever. So if that’s the case, isn’t it worth investing in some high-quality versions of these things so you don’t have to keep disposing of them? For one, upgrading your paper towels to well-made dishrags is a no-brainer. This can cut your weekly trash in half! And Instead of trying to save money by using cheap, plastic spatulas and knives that you end up throwing away every couple of years, invest in some high-quality kitchen accessories that are built to last. It will actually save you quite a bit of money in the long run.

