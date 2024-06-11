Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Most of Us associate the summer with sunny skies and steamy weather. While we love beautiful beach days and moonlit nights, there are some instances where the weather plummets. When those unseasonably cool days strike, it’s important to have outwear options like cardigans and kimonos to ensure you’re warm, even if you wear shorts or dresses.

Whether you’re looking for a versatile piece that you can wear multiple ways or you’re on the hunt for a vacay-approved style, there’s an option available on Amazon. We’ve rounded up a list of everything from full-length camo styles to crochet options with intricate lace detail. You’ll be sure to live out your hot girl summer no matter how cool it is!

Lightweight Summer Kimonos

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this midi-length cardigan made of soft material, but it has button detailing so you can bundle up as much as you’d like — originally $35, now just $30!

2. Camo Cutie: If you ask Us, camoflauge is a neutral color that goes with just about color combination you can put together. This butter-soft camo print cardi has an open-front design — just $31!

3. Denim Duty: Team this waist-length denim vest with basic tees for additional warmth — just $29!

4. LBC: Little black dresses are a year-round staple. This lightweight all-black cardigan proves that little black cardigans are a hit during the summer — just $20!

5. Crochet Lace: You can’t go wrong with crochet and lace during the warmer months. This all-white cardigan combines the best of both worlds, courtesy of lacey floral designs and crochet fabric — just $30!

6. Mint Moment: Bring powdery pastels into the summer in this cozy mint-colored option — originally $35, now just $30!

7. Oversized Knits: Do you love cardigans with a roomy silhouette? You’ll be equal parts comfortable and cute in this lightweight cardigan — originally $44, now just $36!

8. Pretty in Pink: This pretty pink top is so versatile. You can button it up and wear it as an ordinary shirt or leave it open and rock it as a cardigan — just $33!

Lightweight Summer Cardigans

9. Groovy Accents: Serve ’70s-era style in this flowy paisley print kimono — just $32!

10. Luxe Stripes: You’ll look like the ultimate rich mom in this luxe-looking white-and-black striped kimono — just $27!

11. Sheer Serve: This see-through option is made from soft, chiffon-like fabric that adds an elegant touch to the flowy design — just $15!

12. Celeb Style: Take a page out of Beyoncé’s book and rock a colorful full-length kimono with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts — just $26!

13. Tropical Leaves: Show off your summer style in this chic waist-length kimono. It has a tropical themed floral print design and airy sleeves that stop just above the elbow — originally $18, now just $15!

14. Last but Not Least: You can use this breezy kimono to add a pop of color to your summertime ensembles. It’s lightweight enough that you can even wear it as a swimsuit cover-up — just $17!