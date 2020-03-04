Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Wearing that little black sequin number is fabulous when you’re heading out with the girls for drinks but for anywhere else, the look can be a little “much.” Sparkles may be totally in right now but reflecting the sunlight off your dress at brunch is enough to blind anyone around you. That’s why sometimes a little understated sparkle is often all you need to elevate your outfit and make a statement.

One way to add a little flair to any look is by rocking an eye-catching accessory — and we’re not talking about those silver bangles (although they’re super cute). Sometimes you need a high-end accent to go with your most casual getups to take your look from blah to stunning — and sparkling Swarovski crystals are the best way to do that.

Say hello to these stunning curved huggie earrings adorned with — you guessed it — sparkling Swarovski crystals! This accessory is perfect for just about any wardrobe since they can pair just as great with jeans as they can your favorite LBD. And while sparkling stud earrings are usually your go-to when you need a little extra sparkle, these unexpected gold-plated earrings have a more interesting look to them — giving you that little extra edge you crave.

While everyday, cheap jewelry from the mall can look great sometimes, there’s something to be said about having quality pieces you can throw on, taking your overall looks up a notch or two when you need it. That’s why having the Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings in your arsenal is essential. Plated in 18-karat white gold and adorned with Swarovski elements crystals, this accessory adds an undeniable amount of class to the most casual of outfits.

But unlike other pieces out there, these elegant earrings won’t break the bank. For a limited time, you can snag a pair of the Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings for an unbelievable $15, which is over 80% off its retail price!

Still not 100% sure if these earrings can fit into your wardrobe? We’ve got a few reasons why this timeless piece is a total must-have — aside from the fact that they’re deeply discounted, of course.

Keeping it simple

Understated sparkle can go a long way, especially when you’re looking for an excuse to wear those ripped-up jeans out to dinner. Whether it be an everyday knit sweater or your favorite T-shirt dress, earrings like these can add just the right amount of flair to your low-key vibes, blending every casual or mismatched element of your outfit into one cohesive look — effortlessly.

An upgrade from your go-to hoops

Look, hoops will probably never go out of style (and thank goodness for that), but sometimes the look can get a little tired. But that doesn’t mean you should retire your favorite pair! Instead, why not elevate that look with a sleek new design and a dash of sparkly goodness? These Swarovski crystal huggie earrings put a fun spin on the traditional hoop design. They boast a bit of edge thanks to their sleek shape and sparkling jewels. And they look a bit fancier than more traditional hoops — they are plated in 18-karat gold, after all.

Surprisingly comfortable

These Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings are quite the statement piece. But believe it or not, they’re just as comfortable as a lightweight pair of basic studs. While these earrings dangle from your lobes, they’re surprisingly light and easy to wear — don’t be surprised if you forget to take them off at night because they’re that comfortable. They also feature a regular butterfly backing which is a far cry from those bulky plastic ones a lot of statement earrings come with these days. And to top it off, the accessory is plated with real white gold and comprised of hypoallergenic materials so even those with sensitive skin can look fabulous.

Usually, earrings like the Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings can cost you a pretty penny. But for a limited time, they’re reduced to just $15 down from $80! At a price like that, they make a great gift for a friend or loved one — and, of course, yourself. Duh.

Snag your pair of Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings for just $15 before it’s too late!

Prices subject to change.