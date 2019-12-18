



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whether you’re commuting to work, running on the treadmill at the gym or making calls on-the-go, wireless earbuds are a necessity these days. But if you’ve ever attempted to buy a pair at brand-name electronic stores, you’ll suddenly convince yourself that you don’t actually need them, or rather, you don’t want to spend that kind of money. You’d think without wires the things would cost a little less, right?

But just because you don’t have extra cash lying around doesn’t mean you should subject yourself to buying sub-par accessories for your high-quality electronics. And if you’ve ever listened to some cheap, knock-off wireless earbuds from that weird electronic shop around the corner, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

However, not all non-name brand gadgets and accessories are of poor quality. Take the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones, for instance. These state-of-the-art earbuds pack a surprisingly powerful punch of high-quality sound that are just as great if not better than the pricey ones you’ve seen at your favorite electronic stores. And the best part? They’re a mere fraction of the price.

Sure, these discounted wireless buds boast incredible sound quality, but they’re also ingeniously designed to brave the elements (hello, sweaty workout sessions) and are built for long-time listening — up to 10 hours, if we’re getting down to the nitty-gritty.

Coming in three eye-catching hues — clean white, funky green, or classic black — the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones have a lot to offer, and they’ll instantly auto-pair with your phone so you can seamlessly sync to all your music and other audio content.

Music the way it’s meant to be heard

You wouldn’t eat caviar off a paper plate, so why would you listen to the latest Cardi B single on a janky pair of earbuds? The PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones boast an incredible sound quality that gives Apple AirPods a serious run for their money. Thanks to their Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these little buds pump out some major sound — not to mention a clear, thumping bass. For wireless buds, this accessory delivers a crisp, clean sound like you’ve never heard, making you feel like you’re listening to a full-fledged sound system while you run around town listening to your favorite tunes.

But aside from bopping to your favorite beats, these buds are fantastic for hands-free phone calls on-the-go, especially thanks to their superior Bluetooth connection.

The fantastic sound never ends.

The earbuds come in a convenient charging case, so juicing these babies up is never a problem. But don’t for one second think you’ll have to keep charging them, since you can enjoy an incredible 60 hours of listening before you even need to recharge the case. Yep, you read that right: 60 glorious, music-filled hours of listening per case charge! And as if that weren’t impressive enough, the little case also serves as a wireless phone charger. Never again will you have to cut your favorite playlist or podcast short because of a dead battery, even after hours of listening.

And when it comes time to replenish the wireless buds’ battery, you can expect a small one and a half hour charging session for the buds and just three hours for the case. Not too shabby considering you can go through 60 hours of listening between charges.

They’re practically indestructible!

After a solid round on the elliptical at the gym, saying you’re a bit sweaty is an understatement. But unlike other earbuds you’ve worn in the past, the PaMu Slide In-Ear Headphones won’t fall out. No matter how much you jump around or sweat, you can rest assured they’ll stay put in your ears until you’re ready to take them out (if you even want to, given their extremely comfortable shape). In fact, they’re actually water-resistant, making them great for jogs in the rain — if you’re brave enough to take on the elements for a good workout, that is.

While the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones are comparable to the most advanced earbuds out there, their price tag tells a different story. For a limited time, you can snag a pair along with the accompanying wireless charging case for $99.99 — that’s practically half off the original price. At a rate like that, they make a great gift for just about any one of your music-loving friends or family members – including you, obviously.

Prices subject to change.